San Antonio's Ambler Texas Kitchen at Hotel Contessa hosting California wine dinner this week

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Hotel Contessa Ambler Texas Kitchen was renovated in the spring of 2021.

Downtown Hotel Contessa's Ambler Texas Kitchen will host California-based Niner Wine Estates for an all-inclusive six-course dinner on Thursday, Aug. 25.Niner, based on California’s central coast, will provide six wines, each inspiring a dish created by Contessa chef Mike Collins. Winery founder Richard Niner will be on hand, guiding guests through a tasting of the wines and explaining how they correspond to each dish. Tickets to the event run around $155 and include the dinner, wine tasting, charcuterie, valet parking and gratuity. The event will begin with a drink and pre-dinner charcuterie at 6:30 p.m.The recently-renovated Ambler is on the river level of Hotel Contessa, located at 306 W. Market St.