San Antonio's Asian-inspired beer garden Wurst Behavior sets late-April opening date

The new venture from the founders of Curry Boys will offer accessible, beer-ready food with an Asian twist.

By on Tue, Apr 18, 2023 at 1:36 pm

click to enlarge “We want to keep the prices between $10-$15. Very crushable," partner Sean Wen said of Wurst Behavior's menu. - Brandon Rodriguez
Brandon Rodriguez
“We want to keep the prices between $10-$15. Very crushable," partner Sean Wen said of Wurst Behavior's menu.
After making the color pink synonymous with the fusion of Southeast Asian curry and Texas barbecue, the founders of Curry Boys BBQ are preparing to launch their latest venture, Wurst Behavior.

The Asian-inspired beer garden, located off the St. Mary's Strip at 358 East Craig Place, will begin serving the last weekend April, partners Sean Wen and Andrew Ho told the Current.

The new spot will specialize in approachable, beer-ready fare given an Asian twist. Think brats served with a papaya salad on top and sweet Italian sausages garnished with charred eggplant and tomato purée.

“I am proud of this. It feels like something I haven't seen here [on the Strip]," Wen said. "We wanted to open a beer garden. That's always been the goal. So, it made the most sense if we have classic beer garden food with a little Asian influence."

When asked to reveal the spot's grand opening date, Wen looked at Ho with a smile.

“Andrew, [April 28]? What do you think dude?" Wen asked. "Is it happening or what?”

“It's happening,” Ho responded.

“Put in the books,” Wen said.

Wurst Behavior's Asian influence will extend beyond its food, according to Wen. Instead of margaritas, for example, the concept will serve frozen sake.

The partners also aim to keep things affordable with food items priced between $10 and $15.

“Very crushable," Wen said. "We are trying to make good food at a palatable price. If you can come here and get a beer and a pretzel for $15 bucks, [that is the goal]."

As part of that commitment to affordability Wurst Behavior also will offer a week-round happy hour.

“Happy hour here is going to be crazy," Wen said. "All beers, wines, pretzels and [sausages] are $5 across the board. Every day, 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m., even Saturdays."

With its abundance of outdoor seating and laidback atmosphere, Wurst Behavior channels the funky aesthetic that pervades' Curry Boys' pink house. Indoor seating will be an option for those looking to cool off or escape a rainy afternoon.

“Imagine mid-May,”  Wen said. “The weather is amazing. It's 75-80 degrees, and you're hanging here watching a playoff game.”

