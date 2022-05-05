Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

San Antonio's Bandit BBQ will permanently close after this weekend

The Southtown barbecue joint's last day of service will be Sunday, May 8.

By on Thu, May 5, 2022 at 12:29 pm

Bandit BBQ will close its doors permanently on Sunday, May 8. - INSTAGRAM / BANDITBBQSATX
Instagram / banditbbqsatx
Bandit BBQ will close its doors permanently on Sunday, May 8.
Fans of gooey brisket mac and cheese and slow-smoked meats will have one less spot to frequent come this weekend. Southtown eatery Bandit BBQ plans to close its doors permanently, according to a Wednesday social media post.

The barbecue spot's final day will be Sunday, May 8, according to the post. “Bring out everyone you know, eat all of our food and drink the rest of our beer! Let's have one last party weekend,” said the statement, which also thanked customers for two years of support.
Bandit opened in 2020 and weathered the COVID-19 pandemic, slinging brisket, pulled pork and ribs along with craft beer and handmade sides. Helmed by owner Brandon Peterson and chef Mark Garcia, the barbecue joint shares a building with Freight Gallery & Studios at 1913 S Flores St.

Moving forward, the Peterson and Garcia have partnered with San Antonio bar owner Jeret Peña for a new burger, hot dog and sausage concept called Big Animal. The new spot will open this summer in the space that formerly housed Hello Paradise.

Bandit BBQ will be open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. this Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown

Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown
Stout House 22810 U.S. Highway 281, (210) 334-0099, stouthousesa.com Stout House's fourth location offers a rotating lineup of 20 beers on tap, $8 beer flights and a full bar. TVs are scattered throughout, and guests are welcome to bring in their own food, since this Stout House location doesn't have a kitchen. Photo via Facebook / Stout House Stone Oak

22 new, must-try bars and restaurants in San Antonio's Stone Oak area

22 new, must-try bars and restaurants in San Antonio's Stone Oak area
Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022

Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022
Texas Pride BBQ 2980 E Loop 1604 S, Adkins, (210) 649-3730, texaspridebbq.net Texas Pride BBQ has the fix for your fried fish and barbecue cravings. If nothing else, be sure to try their famous peach cobbler while there — you won't be sorry. Photo via Instagram / texaspridebarbecue

22 Texas Hill Country bars and restaurants worth a road trip from San Antonio

22 Texas Hill Country bars and restaurants worth a road trip from San Antonio

