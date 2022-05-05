San Antonio's Bandit BBQ will permanently close after this weekend

Instagram / banditbbqsatx Bandit BBQ will close its doors permanently on Sunday, May 8.

Fans of gooey brisket mac and cheese and slow-smoked meats will have one less spot to frequent come this weekend. Southtown eatery Bandit BBQ plans to close its doors permanently, according to a Wednesday social media post.The barbecue spot's final day will be Sunday, May 8, according to the post. “Bring out everyone you know, eat all of our food and drink the rest of our beer! Let's have one last party weekend,” said the statement, which also thanked customers for two years of support.Bandit opened in 2020 and weathered the COVID-19 pandemic, slinging brisket, pulled pork and ribs along with craft beer and handmade sides. Helmed by owner Brandon Peterson and chef Mark Garcia, the barbecue joint shares a building with Freight Gallery & Studios at 1913 S Flores St.Moving forward, the Peterson and Garcia have partnered with San Antonio bar owner Jeret Peña for a new burger, hot dog and sausage concept called Big Animal. The new spot will open this summer in the space that formerly housed Hello Paradise.Bandit BBQ will be open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. this Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.