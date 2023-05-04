San Antonio's Box St. All Day opening second location near La Cantera

click to enlarge
Adah Esquivel
Box St. All Day serves brunch favorites, cocktails and espresso.
Brunch baddies, rejoice! Hemisfair brunch concept Box St. All Day will expand its San Antonio footprint with a second location near the Shops at La Cantera.
Box St. partner Caroline Garcia-Bowman confirmed Tuesday that groundwork is underway for the new restaurant, which will be located at 17038 Fiesta Texas Drive, Suite 112.
Construction at the site is expected to start in late May and wrap up in early October, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation
. The $600,000 project will renovate an existing 4,000-square-foot space, the document shows.
A late Tuesday press release from Box St. confirms the second location will serve the same brunch favorites featured at its flagship brick-and-mortar restaurant at Hemisfair, 623 Hemisfair Blvd, Suite 108.
Box St. officials didn't provide an opening date for the La Cantera location.
