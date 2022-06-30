San Antonio's Castle Hills neighborhood gains new Golden Chick location

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Golden Chick Golden Chick's new San Antonio store is located in Castle Hills.

Fried chicken chain Golden Chick opened the doors Wednesday on its eighth San Antonio location, this one in Castle Hills.The new restaurant, located at 2299 N.W. Military Highway, is owned and operated by long-time franchisee Allen Tharp. This is Tharp’s seventh location in the greater San Antonio area and his twelfth Golden Chick altogether.“San Antonio is seeing incredible growth that doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon,” Golden Chick president Mark Parmerlee said in a release. “We’ve seen the immense success Allen has had in San Antonio and when looking for locations to expand our brand, the Northwest Military trade area was the ideal fit."Golden Chick was started in San Marcos in 1967 and has grown to operate more than 200 storefronts across four states. According to the company, more restaurants are slated to open by the end of the year.