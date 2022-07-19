San Antonio's Chris Madrid's celebrates 45 years with deals on nachos, margaritas for rest of 2022

The Beacon Hill restaurant will offer $4 bean and cheese nachos and $5 margs every weekday.

By on Tue, Jul 19, 2022 at 11:04 am

Chris Madrids will offer deals on cheesy nachos and house margaritas to celebrate forty-five years in business. - INSTAGRAM / CHRISMADRIDS
Instagram / chrismadrids
Chris Madrids will offer deals on cheesy nachos and house margaritas to celebrate forty-five years in business.
San Antonio hamburger haven Chris Madrid's is celebrating nearly five decades in business with deals on its cheesy nachos and house margaritas.

To commemorate 45 years of grilling up its iconic burgers, the Beacon Hill restaurant will offer $4 bean and cheese nachos and $5 margs every weekday through the end of the year. The offer is good from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Cheers to 45 years!” the restaurant said in a July 15 Facebook post announcing the deal. “Thank you for so many years of great eats, drinks, and good times right here in the heart of San Antonio.”

Chris Madrids has been a San Antonio staple since opening in 1977. After a fire damaged its building in 2017, the beloved eatery served from a food truck while renovations took place.

Founder and namesake Chris Madrid died in 2012. Local businessman Richard Peacock bought the restaurant from the Madrid Family five years later and continues to operate it.

Food & Drink Slideshows

Thai Lucky 102 Navarro St. Ste. 101, (210) 888-1096, thailuckysushibar.com This downtown thai hotspot will leave your tummy full and spirits high. Thai Lucky Sushi adds to the heart of San Antonio with its authentic Thai and sushi cuisines. Photo via Instagram / thailuckysushibar

20 downtown San Antonio restaurants that aren't just for tourists
25. Sabores Cali Baja Mexican Grill 2414 Babcock Rd #100, (210) 255-1832, saborescalibaja.com “Everything you would want from a good Mexican place. I personally prefer Tex-Mex to Cal-Mex, but DAMN does this place deliver. I would HIGHLY recommend you try it. Sabores stands as stiff competition in the local Mexican cuisine game.” – James P. Photo via Instagram / saborescalibaja

The 25 most popular San Antonio restaurants right now, according to Yelp
Everyone we saw at San Antonio bar The Squeezebox's sixth-anniversary bash

Everyone we saw at San Antonio bar The Squeezebox's sixth-anniversary bash
Tacos Ricos 8025 Bandera Rd., (210) 543-7244, tacosricosbandera.wixsite.com This unassuming yet bright-yellow building houses well-filled breakfast tacos made with handmade tortillas. Crowd pleasers include the barbacoa and bean and cheese tacos, but with such an expansive menu, it’s hard to play favorites here. Photo via Instagram / tacosricos.sa

These 24 San Antonio spots serve the best breakfast tacos in town

