San Antonio's Chris Madrid's celebrates 45 years with deals on nachos, margaritas for rest of 2022

San Antonio hamburger haven Chris Madrid's is celebrating nearly five decades in business with deals on its cheesy nachos and house margaritas.To commemorate 45 years of grilling up its iconic burgers, the Beacon Hill restaurant will offer $4 bean and cheese nachos and $5 margs every weekday through the end of the year. The offer is good from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.“Cheers to 45 years!” the restaurant said in a July 15 Facebook post announcing the deal. “Thank you for so many years of great eats, drinks, and good times right here in the heart of San Antonio.”Chris Madrids has been a San Antonio staple since opening in 1977. After a fire damaged its building in 2017, the beloved eatery served from a food truck while renovations took place.Founder and namesake Chris Madrid died in 2012. Local businessman Richard Peacock bought the restaurant from the Madrid Family five years later and continues to operate it.