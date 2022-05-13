San Antonio's Early Bird Coffee to open brick-and-mortar location this summer

Facebook / Early Bird Coffee Early Bird's trailer will continue operating until the brick and mortar shop opens.

Fans of Early Bird Coffee’s Dirty Horchata Lattes — yes, that’s a thing — will soon have more luxurious digs from which to indulge.The Airstream-trailer housed coffee joint revealed in an Instagram post that it will opening a brick-and-mortar location at Huebner Oaks Shopping Center this summer. The Early Bird crew will continue serving from its trailer until mid-summer.Early Bird opened in November 2020, doling out specialty joe and vegan sweets from its vintage Airstream during weekend farmer’s markets at Huebner Oaks. Since then, the business has posted up near Chipotle and REI at the Northwest San Antonio retail destination.Early Bird officials told thethe trailer will continue operating until the brick and mortar shop opens at 11745 Interstate Highway 10, Suite 527.