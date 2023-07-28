San Antonio’s far West Side will soon welcome organic, locally sourced Refuge Coffee & Beer

Instagram / refuge.satx
Refuge Coffee & Beer will soon debut on the city’s Far West side.
Refuge Coffee & Beer — a new, organic and locally sourced beer and coffee spot — will soon debut on the city’s Far West side, according to state filings.
A July 27 filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation
notes that the drinkery will takeover a 2,027 square foot space at 11011 Shaenfield Road, near the bustling intersection of Shaenfield Road and Highway 1604.
The $250,000 renovation project is slated to begin September 9 and wrap up in March of next year. The business’ Instagram page has chronicled small updates to the space, including work on an expansive garden and several simple paint jobs. One photo comment notes that the spot hopes to begin serving beer, coffee and kombucha in October.
The Current
reached out to the business for more details on offerings, but has not heard back by press time.
