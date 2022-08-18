San Antonio’s first coffee shop-meets-bank Capital One Café now open at La Cantera

Instagram / capitalonecafe San Antonio’s first Capital One Café is now open.

San Antonians who prefer to sip an Americano while checking their bank balance can now do just that in the city’s first Capital One Café.The coffee shop-meets-bank is now open in the space that formerly housed the Microsoft Store at La Cantera, offering individual workspaces, conference rooms, free Wi-Fi, ATMs, coffee drinks, teas, sandwiches and snacks.Open to all San Antonians — including non-Capital One customers — the café aims to provide financial education resources and tools such as Capital One’s Money & Life program, which helps people create personalized action plans to help them achieve their life and money goals.The service-industry venture also features a collaborative digital gallery that boasts work from up-and-coming local artists such as San Antonio natives Lynn Maverick Denzer, Raul Rene Gonzalez, Jennifer Hughes and Blas Lopez.Capital One Café, located at 15900 La Cantera Pkwy, suite #6560, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.