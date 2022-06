Instagram / nektersatx Nékter Juice Bar is now open in Alamo Heights.

Southern California-based Nékter Juice Bar has opened its first San Antonio location, part of a rapid expansion the company says includes at least 55 new locations by the end of 2022.According to social media posts, the new Alamo Heights location at 5920 Broadway is now serving up fresh juices, smoothies and açaí bowls in a soft opening capacity, from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.The local store opening comes three months after Nékter announced it was on track to open new stores in Idaho, Chicago, Detroit, St. Louis and San Antonio, QSR Magazine reports.