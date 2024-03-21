San Antonio's Flying Saucer to host 9th annual crawfish boil this Saturday

Instagram / flyingsaucersa
Flying Saucer is located at 11255 Huebner Road, Suite 212.
San Antonio’s sole Flying Saucer Draught Emporium location will host its ninth annual all-you-can-eat crawfish boil this Saturday.
The event will kick off at 1 p.m. with craft brews, $5 mystery cans, food specials, music from a DJ and raffle prizes. Each pound of mudbugs will run $10, or guests can snag five pounds for $45, while supplies last.
Flying Saucer is located at 11255 Huebner Road, Suite 212.
