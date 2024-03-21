Best of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Nomination round is now open.

San Antonio's Flying Saucer to host 9th annual crawfish boil this Saturday

The all-you-can-eat event will kick off at 1 p.m.

By on Thu, Mar 21, 2024 at 3:37 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Flying Saucer is located at 11255 Huebner Road, Suite 212. - Instagram / flyingsaucersa
Instagram / flyingsaucersa
Flying Saucer is located at 11255 Huebner Road, Suite 212.
San Antonio’s sole Flying Saucer Draught Emporium location will host its ninth annual all-you-can-eat crawfish boil this Saturday.

The event will kick off at 1 p.m. with craft brews, $5 mystery cans, food specials, music from a DJ and raffle prizes. Each pound of mudbugs will run $10, or guests can snag five pounds for $45, while supplies last.

Flying Saucer is located at 11255 Huebner Road, Suite 212. It's open 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio's Sichuan House appearing on Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

By Nina Rangel

Guy Fieri, host of Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, leaves SA's Sichuan House.

San Antonio Jim's location at Broadway and Hildebrand closes after 53 years

By Nina Rangel

The Jim's at 4108 Broadway has closed permanently.

New Vietnamese banh mi spot to coming to Northwest San Antonio this month

By Nina Rangel

Banh Mi 102 specializes in Vietnamese sandwiches served on a baguette.

Fiesta San Antonio's Taste of the Republic culinary event drops 2024 chef lineup

By Nina Rangel

Taste of the Republic will take place Thursday, April 18.

Cocktail punches taste great as the weather warms, and these highlight San Antonio producers

By Nina Rangel

These recipes will keep guests smiling while supporting creators of local flavors.

Non-alcoholic beers have improved, and San Antonio stores carry some worth a sip

By Ron Bechtol

Athletic Brewing, Nada, Samuel Adams and Best Day Brewing all offer non-alcoholic beer options.

Golden Meals Moroccan offers many flavors, excels when it sticks to its home turf

By Ron Bechtol

Golden Meals specializes in traditional Moroccan tagines along with a wide selection of Eastern-Mediterranean dishes.

San Antonio's icehouses have evolved, but they still fulfill a community need to gather

By Nina Rangel

Southtown's The Friendly Spot is one of San Antonio's most recognizable icehouses.
More

March 20, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us