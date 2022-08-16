San Antonio's Freetail Brewing and JW Marriott collaborate on new Hill Country Honey Blonde ale

click to enlarge
JW Marriott Resort & Spa is located north of San Antonio.
Freetail Brewing and JW Marriott Resort & Spa are hoping a new collaborative beer will generate a buzz with both craft brew enthusiasts and lovers of Texas wildlife.
Hill Country Honey Blonde is brewed with organic local honey.
The new beer — a 5.1% ABV ale called Hill Country Honey Blonde — is brewed with Texas wildflower and brush honey collected from hives on the resort’s 600-acre property. The brew offers aromas of wildflowers, desert blooms with a subtle malt finish, according to tasting notes. It pairs well with grilled foods and adobo dishes as well as pear and goat cheese salad.
JW Marriott’s food and beverage team, including its culinary gardener, is responsible for harvesting the honey.
The collaboration aims to bring awareness to the importance of bees in our ecosystem — a mission in line with Freetail's Conserveza series of beers that raise money for wildlife conservation. Freetail donates a portion of each Conserveza brew’s revenue to the San Antonio Zoo’s conservation fund. Past species include monarch butterflies, elephants
, the Texas horny toad
and the brewery’s mascot, the Mexican free-tailed bat.
The Hill Country Honey Blonde is not part of the Conserveza line, but there have been talks between Freetail and JW Marriott about naming a charity to benefit from the sale of the new ale, brewery officials said.
Hill Country Honey Blonde will be available on tap in at least five restaurants and bars throughout the resort, 23808 Resort Parkway, starting Wednesday, Aug. 31. It's already available at both Freetail taprooms, 4035 N. Loop 1604 West, Suite 105 and 2000 S. Presa St.
