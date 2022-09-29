San Antonio's Freetail Brewing Co. to open full kitchen at Southside taproom in November

click to enlarge Google Maps Freetail Brewing Co.'s Southside taproom.

Freetail Brewing’s Southside taproom has just announced an expansion that will transform the location into a full service brewpub, poised to offer wood-fired pizzas currently only available at the Northside location.The company took to social media late Wednesday night to announce that it is searching for employees for the expansion, which includes a full kitchen, “like we have at the 1604 Brewpub.” The post also noted an opening date sometime in November, and projected hours that match those of the Northside brewpub: Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.The expansion of the S. Presa taproom will require new front-of-the-house hires such as servers and hosts, as well as kitchen staff. According to the Sept. 28 post, the company is offering medical, dental and retirement benefits.The South SA taproom is located at 2000 S. Presa. It serves beer Wednesday and Thursday from 4-9 p.m., Friday from 4-10p.m., Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.