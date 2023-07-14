Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

San Antonio's High Street Wine Co. closed for expansion, will reopen Sept. 1

The renovations will expand the spot's footprint into the space next door.

By on Fri, Jul 14, 2023 at 12:19 pm

High Street Wine is located at Pearl. - Instagram / highstreetwine
San Antonio wine spot High Street Wine Co. has closed temporarily ahead of an expansion, and will reopen Sept. 1 with bigger digs, according to Pearl officials.

The vino haven first took to social media with an Instagram story in late June, saying, “Secret’s out! We’ve outgrown our current space and are expanding the wine bar!” The business didn’t share any other details via social media, however.
We got in touch with a representative of Pearl, where High Street is located, who confirmed that the wine spot is closed due to renovations that will expand the spot's footprint into the space next door. It will reopen on September 1.

High Street opened at Pearl in 2016, and in 2022, it was named a James Beard semifinalist for Outstanding Wine Program and one of the top 20 wine bars in the country by food-focused website Tasting Table.

High Street's curated wine program features wine flights, beer and cider, as well as flatbreads, chocolate and build-your-own cheeseboards. It’s located at 302 Pearl Parkway, Unit 104.

