Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

San Antonio's historic Kiddie Park converts double decker bus into concession stand

The historic double-decker bus now serves up an array of snacks and drinks to park attendees.

By on Fri, Jul 14, 2023 at 2:39 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A 1980 MCW Metrobus is now being used as a quirky concession stand at Kiddie Park. - Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Zoo
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Zoo
A 1980 MCW Metrobus is now being used as a quirky concession stand at Kiddie Park.
Kiddie Park, a historic and revered near-downtown amusement park, has installed a restored 1980 MCW Metrobus for use as a quirky concession stand.

The historic double-decker bus, donated to the San Antonio Zoo by City Sightseeing San Antonio, now serves up popcorn, cotton candy, chips, hot dogs, Dippin Dots and pre-packed nachos to visiting families.

“We are thrilled to receive this historic double-decker bus, which carries a rich history from the UK to the US,” San Antonio Zoo President and CEO Tim Morrow said in a release. “It's a fantastic addition to Kiddie Park and we look forward to giving it a new lease of life as a custom built food truck.”

The historic Kiddie Park is known for its old-fashioned Ferris Wheel and famous hand-carved Herschell Spillman carousel, among other original rides. One of the nation's oldest children's amusement parks, Kiddie Park relocated to the San Antonio Zoo in the summer of 2019.

Kiddie Park is located at 3903 N. St. Mary’s St. It’s open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 9 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Chispa haven El Mirasol to open new San Antonio-area location

By Nina Rangel

A rendering of El Mirasol's upcoming Boerne location.

North Carolina-based fried chicken chain Bojangles will open its first San Antonio store July 24

By Nina Rangel

Bojangles will open its first Alamo City location on July 24.

San Antonio food trailer Krazy Katsu to open brick-and-mortar location in Medical Center

By Brandon Rodriguez

San Antonio food trailer Krazy Katsu to open brick-and-mortar location in Medical Center

Mega-sized convenience store chain Buc-ee’s to break ground in Boerne this fall

By Nina Rangel

A Buc-ee's is coming to the Hill Country town of Boerne.

Also in Food & Drink

When summer temps soar, cool off with something fancier than a standard frozen margarita

By Ron Bechtol

This serving piña colada flaunts its tropical flavors.

San Antonio’s Busted Sandal Brewing Co. will open new Kerrville taproom Saturday, July 1

By Nina Rangel

Busted Sandal Brewing Company will soon open the doors on a Hill Country taproom in Kerrville.

Digital Issue

July 12, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us