San Antonio's historic Kiddie Park converts double decker bus into concession stand

Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Zoo
A 1980 MCW Metrobus is now being used as a quirky concession stand at Kiddie Park.
Kiddie Park, a historic and revered near-downtown amusement park, has installed a restored 1980 MCW Metrobus for use as a quirky concession stand.
The historic double-decker bus, donated to the San Antonio Zoo by City Sightseeing San Antonio, now serves up popcorn, cotton candy, chips, hot dogs, Dippin Dots and pre-packed nachos to visiting families.
“We are thrilled to receive this historic double-decker bus, which carries a rich history from the UK to the US,” San Antonio Zoo President and CEO Tim Morrow said in a release. “It's a fantastic addition to Kiddie Park and we look forward to giving it a new lease of life as a custom built food truck.”
The historic Kiddie Park is known for its old-fashioned Ferris Wheel and famous hand-carved Herschell Spillman carousel, among other original rides. One of the nation's oldest children's amusement parks, Kiddie Park relocated to the San Antonio Zoo
in the summer of 2019.
Kiddie Park is located at 3903 N. St. Mary’s St. It’s open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 9 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday.
