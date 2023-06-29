Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

San Antonio's Il Forno named one of the 50 best U.S. pizzerias by Italian rating guide

This is the second year in a row that the Southtown pizza spot has landed on the list — and it rose in the rankings.

By on Thu, Jun 29, 2023 at 12:42 pm

click to enlarge Southtown's Il Forno, which opened six years ago, is known for its fresh, locally sourced ingredients. - Instagram / ilfornosa
Instagram / ilfornosa
Southtown's Il Forno, which opened six years ago, is known for its fresh, locally sourced ingredients.
Time to extend another congratulazioni to Il Forno. The Southtown staple has again been named one of the best U.S. pizzerias by Italian rating guide 50 Top Pizza.

This is the second year in a row the San Antonio-owned and -operated restaurant has landed on the list — and this time with a higher ranking. In 2022, the wood-fire oven operation was ranked at No. 32; this year, it snagged the No. 24 spot.

“In this venue, one chooses to dine in a satisfying way among the various Italian courses that you would expect to find in Italy," the guide says of Il Forno. "You will find Neapolitan pizza both in its traditional version and others influenced by local flavors such as the Americano with the legendary ‘pepperoni’ salami."

50 Top Pizza also praises Il Forno’s craft beer and wine selection, lighter lunch offerings and efficient service.

Helmed by chef Jason Garcia, Il Forno — or “oven” in Italian — serves up decadent pies with scratch-made mozzarella, fresh veggies and house-cured meats. There’s also a robust “Not Pizza” section that includes salads, hummus, meatballs and antipasto.

According to the 50 Top Pizza website, Italian scholars and epicures Barbara Guerra, Albert Sapere and Luciano Pignataro are co-creators of the international signature cooking congress Le strade della Mozzarella. Since 2020, the group has used surveys from more than 150 Italian inspectors based on anonymous visits to pizzerias around the globe to determine the annual rankings.

Il Forno, 122 Nogalitos St., joins just one other Texas pizzeria on this year's 50 Top Pizza list: Partenope Ristorante in Dallas.

