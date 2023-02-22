San Antonio's Laika Cheesecake holding fundraiser for Ukrainian military on anniversary of invasion

This weekend, on the one-year anniversary of the attack, Laika’s Ukraine-born owners plan to do it again.
Store proprietors Anna Afanasieva and Viktor Krizm — both Ukrainian immigrants —revealed Tuesday on social media that all of its sales on Friday, Feb. 24 and Saturday, Feb. 25 will go to the military of their native country.
“Last year I asked you for your help and you came. It was a striking experience to see thousands of people lined up for hours in front of Laika Cheesecakes,” the Instagram post read. "And it's your support that allowed us to buy and deliver a great deal of medical supplies and tactical gear for our fighters on the frontlines.”
As with last year’s effort, the shop will accept donations via its website. However, the owners have added one more option for those who can’t make it to the store: they'll be taking bids on artwork donated by customers.
More details surrounding the available artwork are forthcoming, according to the online post.
All told, Laika customers last March helped the business raise $72,405.63. The owners donated the funds to a National Bank of Ukraine account specifically designated to help the the county's armed forces.
Laika Cheesecake & Espresso is located at 4718 Broadway. It's open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m.–9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.–10 p.m.
