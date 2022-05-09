Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

San Antonio bar Tony's Siesta to host Ilegal Mezcal pop-up with tattoos and rock show

The Bar Ilegal pop-up tour mimics the famed Guatemala watering hole where Ilegal Mezcal was created.

By on Thu, May 12, 2022 at 9:31 am

click to enlarge Ilegal Mezcal will bring its traveling pop-up Bar Ilegal to San Antonio's Lonesome Rose. - PHOTO COURTESY ILEGAL MEZCAL
Photo Courtesy Ilegal Mezcal
Ilegal Mezcal will bring its traveling pop-up Bar Ilegal to San Antonio's Lonesome Rose.
San Antonio nightspot Tony's Siesta will host a one-night stop on Ilegal Mezcal’s traveling pop-up tour featuring curated drinks and food, flash tattoos and a performance by SUSU, a female-fronted rock band from New York.

Ilegal Mezcal's Bar Ilegal tour pays homage Café No Sé, the famed Guatemala watering hole where the spirit brand was created, and it will romp into Tony's on Monday, May 16.  Mezcal expert Gilbert Marquez will be onsite to lead an education session for anyone who wants to learn more about the agave spirit — between rocking out and getting tattooed, of course. 

Austin mezcal bar Las Perlas will curate the food and drinks, while DJs will provide tunes before SUSU takes over. The promotional materials didn't supply the name of the tattooist doling out ink, nor did they specify whether the flash need to involve Ilegal's logo.

The 21-and-up event will start at 7 p.m. Tony's Siesta is located at 206 Brooklyn Ave.

Food & Drink Slideshows

Bun 'N' Barrel 1150 Austin Hwy., (210) 828-2829, bunnbarrel.com Whatever you may think about it, the fact remains that Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives has paid a visit to Bun ‘N’ Barrel. As part of the “Grillin’ and Smokin’” episode, Guy Fieri stopped by the longtime drive-in for the burgers and smoked brisket made with Thai heat. Photo via Instagram / moneyshotphoto

These San Antonio restaurants and chefs have been featured on national TV shows
The best culinary competition moments from Flavor San Antonio 2022

The best culinary competition moments from Flavor San Antonio 2022
All the beautiful people —&nbsp;and tasty food —&nbsp;we saw at San Antonio Flavor 2022

All the beautiful people — and tasty food — we saw at San Antonio Flavor 2022
Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown

Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown

