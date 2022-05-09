San Antonio bar Tony's Siesta to host Ilegal Mezcal pop-up with tattoos and rock show

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Ilegal Mezcal Ilegal Mezcal will bring its traveling pop-up Bar Ilegal to San Antonio's Lonesome Rose.

San Antonio nightspot Tony's Siesta will host a one-night stop on Ilegal Mezcal’s traveling pop-up tour featuring curated drinks and food, flash tattoos and a performance by SUSU, a female-fronted rock band from New York.Ilegal Mezcal's Bar Ilegal tour pays homage Café No Sé, the famed Guatemala watering hole where the spirit brand was created, and it will romp into Tony's on Monday, May 16. Mezcal expert Gilbert Marquez will be onsite to lead an education session for anyone who wants to learn more about the agave spirit — between rocking out and getting tattooed, of course.Austin mezcal bar Las Perlas will curate the food and drinks, while DJs will provide tunes before SUSU takes over. The promotional materials didn't supply the name of the tattooist doling out ink, nor did they specify whether the flash need to involve Ilegal's logo.The 21-and-up event will start at 7 p.m. Tony's Siesta is located at 206 Brooklyn Ave.