San Antonio's new Taco and Margarita Festival will marry the local favorites with pro wrestling

The city's inaugural Taco and Margarita Festival will take place Dec. 3.
In San Antonio, tacos and margaritas are the ultimate culinary tag team. So, perhaps it makes sense that the city's inaugural Taco and Margarita Festival will celebrate that dynamic duo with a bit of pro wrestling mixed in.
Northeast San Antonio sports venue Toyota Field will hold the first iteration of the festival on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Eight different food stations inside the stadium will serve a different taco and margarita combination, according to an event announcement
. Taco and tequila fans will be to shop at a market featuring a variety of local vendors and also catch up on pile-driving action from pro wrestlers.
Tickets for the event are on sale now
and run $10 in advance or $20 the day of the event. VIP packages are also available, and kids under 12 are admitted for free.
