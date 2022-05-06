San Antonio's Roadmap Brewing and Second Pitch Beer Co. snag medals at world beer competition

Instagram / roadmapbrewing
Roadmap Brewing brought home a Bronze medal for its Late Night Polka Party beer.
San Antonio was well-represented at this year’s World Beer Cup, one of the world's top brewing competitions. Locally based craft brewers Second Pitch Beer Co. and Roadmap Brewing each brought home a medal for one of their brews.
Second Pitch snagged silver in the American-Style Amber Lager category for its Hometown Lager, while Roadmap took bronze for its Late Night Polka Party, an entry in the German-Style Maerzen or Franconian-Style Rotbier category.
Developed by the Brewers Association in 1996, the World Beer Cup is a prestigious contest often referred to as the "Olympics of Beer Competitions.” The annual event invites 200-plus beer professionals to judge suds in 111 categories.
“Evaluating beer happens on many levels,” World Beer Cup competition director Chris Swersey said in a release. “On a professional level, beer evaluation is a form of peer review. The results are public, so consumers can learn what beers meet a high level of quality and what beers exemplify certain styles as interpreted by the judges.”
Folks looking to get a taste of a world-champion beer can grab a pint of Second Pitch’s Hometown Lager at its San Antonio brewery, located 11935 Starcrest Dr.
Roadmap’s Late Night Polka Party is no longer available at its near-downtown taproom, located at 723 N. Alamo St. However, it should be interesting to see whether the bronze medal changes that situation.
The complete list of World Beer Cup winners is available at the competition's website
.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.