San Antonio's Second Pitch Beer releasing 4 new beers in as many weeks

Northeast San Antonio suds factory Second Pitch Beer Co. plans to crank out a new release weekly through July 15 to beat the summer heat.Last week, the brewery started its spree with the Aggressively Texan Oak-Smoked Chili Blonde Ale, a brew made with oak smoked malt and dried chile de arbol. It's now available in the taproom, located at 11935 Starcrest Drive.Meanwhile, the Backyard Boogie Mexican Lager, released this week, is lagered for three months, making it “smooth, crisp and so great for the summer,” according to the brewery. Backyard Boogie will be available on draft and in six-packs, both in the taproom and in local H-E-B stores.Next week’s release, the Gruene Day Kolsch, is a collaborative effort with the winner of Second Pitch’s annual homebrew contest, sponsored by the Brews Brothers of the Alzafar Shrine and the San Antonio Cerveceros. Available to the public July 8, $1 from each pint funds the Shriners Children’s Museum’s Medical Transportation Fund.The brewery’s Oxford Comma or Death English Dark Mild, scheduled for a July 15 release, will offer dark, malt-focused notes via a British session ale the brewery says is “readily suited to drinking in quantity.”