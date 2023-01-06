San Antonio's Smoke BBQ mini-empire expands again with plans for North Star Mall-area location

Screen Capture / Google Maps
Smoke BBQ + Skybar will take over the space that once housed North Star Mall-area drinkery PK's Bar.
San Antonio restauranteur Adrian Martinez is once again expanding his Smoke BBQ + Skybar brand, this time taking over the space that once housed North Star Mall-area drinkeries Miami Bar and PK's Bar, MySA reports
The local chain took to Facebook to announce its plans to take over the space at 602 N.W. Loop 410, Ste. 144, in the Park North Shopping Center.
Adrian Gomez, the lead creator of the Park North location — not to be confused with Smoke BBQ chain owner Adrian Martinez — told MySA the new outpost will have VIP areas, themed parties, bite-sized barbecue menu items, more than 25 TVs and plenty of parking. It will also boast oodles of indoor space, an amenity that the other locations don’t have much of.
The locally-owned and -operated brand had a banger year in 2022, as Martinez opened a two-story bar near Stone Oak in November as well as House of Smoke on the River Walk near Arneson River Theater in August. Smoke also stretched outside of San Antonio city limits, opening Smoke BBQ + Skybar North Beach in Corpus Christi.
Gomez told MySA the team hopes to have the new Park North location open by the end of February.
