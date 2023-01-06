San Antonio's Smoke BBQ mini-empire expands again with plans for North Star Mall-area location

Smoke BBQ + Skybar will take over the space that once housed drinkeries Miami Bar and PK's Bar.

By on Fri, Jan 6, 2023 at 11:03 am

Smoke BBQ + Skybar will take over the space that once housed North Star Mall-area drinkery PK's Bar. - Screen Capture / Google Maps
Screen Capture / Google Maps
Smoke BBQ + Skybar will take over the space that once housed North Star Mall-area drinkery PK's Bar.
San Antonio restauranteur Adrian Martinez is once again expanding his Smoke BBQ + Skybar brand, this time taking over the space that once housed North Star Mall-area drinkeries Miami Bar and PK's Bar, MySA reports.

The local chain took to Facebook to announce its plans to take over the space at 602 N.W. Loop 410, Ste. 144, in the Park North Shopping Center.

Adrian Gomez, the lead creator of the Park North location — not to be confused with Smoke BBQ chain owner Adrian Martinez — told MySA the new outpost will have VIP areas, themed parties, bite-sized barbecue menu items, more than 25 TVs and plenty of parking. It will also boast oodles of indoor space, an amenity that the other locations don’t have much of.

The locally-owned and -operated brand had a banger year in 2022, as Martinez opened a two-story bar near Stone Oak in November as well as House of Smoke on the River Walk near Arneson River Theater in August. Smoke also stretched outside of San Antonio city limits, opening Smoke BBQ + Skybar North Beach in Corpus Christi.

Gomez told MySA the team hopes to have the new Park North location open by the end of February.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
Read More about Nina Rangel

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio-area 28 Songs Brewhouse + Kitchen will start pouring craft beer this spring

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio-area 28 Songs Brewhouse + Kitchen will start pouring craft beer this spring

San Antonio vegan chain Project Pollo closes flagship location at Roadmap Brewing Co.

By Nina Rangel

Project Pollo has closed its OG food trailer, situated at Roadmap Brewing Co.

San Antonio restaurant Albi's Vite Italian Kitchen to open second location

By Nina Rangel

Albi’s opened amid the COVID-19 pandemic, slinging scratch-made eats from family recipes.

Texas-based Tito's Vodka and DIY queen Martha Stewart unveil hilarious Dry January campaign

By Nina Rangel

Martha Stewart stars in Tito’s Handmade Vodka's DIY January campaign.

Also in Food & Drink

Industry insights, beverage education on the menu at inaugural Third Coast Cocktail Summit

By Nina Rangel

It'd be impossible not to spot similarities between the inaugural Third Coast Cocktail Summit and the San Antonio Cocktail Conference.

Behind Bars: San Antonio wine pro Scott Ota aims to educate, one glass at a time

By Ron Bechtol

Ota's next big step is opening a wine bar of his own by the end of 2023.

Digital Issue

December 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us