San Antonio’s Sofia’s Pizzeria locations to give free pizza to costumed kids Oct. 28 and 31

The brand, which operates three area locations, is offering the free 'za Saturday, Oct. 28 and again on Halloween.

By on Fri, Oct 27, 2023 at 11:54 am

San Antonio mini-chain Sofia's Pizzeria will give away cheese pizza slices away for Halloween.
Instagram / sofiaspizzeriatx
San Antonio mini-chain Sofia’s Pizzeria will give away cheese pizza slices away for Halloween.
Parents planning on taking their kids out for Halloween festivities this weekend may get a culinary respite, courtesy of San Antonio mini-chain Sofia’s Pizzeria.

The brand, which operates three area locations, is offering free slices of cheese pizza to costumed kiddos on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and again on Halloween from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

“We know how hectic it can be to get home, get the kids in costume and get everyone ready to head out, and then still find time to feed them,“ Sofia’s Marketing Director said Brian A. Billeck said in a release. “Saturday, October 28th will have lots of ‘Truck or Treat’ events going on so, we want to make it easy on the parents.”

The free ‘za is available to kids under the age of 12 in costume on Oct. 28 and Oct. 31.

The first Sofia's Pizzeria, known for its thin-crust pies, opened its doors in 2019. The business has charted a brisk expansion since then, opening new stores in 2022 and 2023. It now operates three shops: 15284 Potranco , 903 East Bitters and 4419 East Evans at TPC Parkway.

