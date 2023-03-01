San Antonio's Southtown plays host to the 3rd annual Battle of the Boil

[
Southtown SA’s famed dinner pop-up series Saint City Supper Club returns with a Battle of the Boil March 4.
San Antonio nonprofit the Saint City Culinary Foundation will host its third annual Battle of the Boil on Saturday, March 4, pitting local culinary pros against each other for the title of King — or Queen — of Crawfish.
The annual competition focuses on unique crawfish creations, and proceeds benefit the Saint City Culinary Foundation and its mental-wellness program Heard
. Both the nonprofit and the program work to ensure hospitality industry professionals have access to comprehensive healthcare.
The 2023 iteration will take place deep in the heart of Southtown at 105 Sadie Street. Eleven local chefs — including notable pros Paul Morales, Matt Garcia and Halston Connella — will battle for bragging rights from 1-5 p.m. Ticket prices are $50 per person and include all-you-can-eat mudbugs and unlimited beverages.
Tickets can be found on Saint City's website
.
