San Antonio’s Tech Port Center now offering $5 weekday happy hour at onsite bar

Tech Pour has launched a five-hour-long happy hour promotion
Tech Pour, the beverage purveyor inside Tech Port Center + Arena's food court, has launched a weekday happy hour promotion — and it’s not just for concertgoers, according to MySA
.
From 2:30-7:30 p.m., the bar offers $5 margaritas, well drinks, select draft beers and house pours. While Tech Port launched in May as a concert, esports and event venue, the food court and Tech Pour are open daily regardless of whether anything's booked onsite, the news site reports.
The food court at the venue, located in the South Side's Port San Antonio business park, includes satellite locations of San Antonio restaurants including su Kuriya, La Tienda de Birria and The Big Bib BBQ.
