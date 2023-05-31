San Antonio's The Bread Box bakery suffers massive theft, shares images of burglars

Instagram / the_bread_box
The Bread Box is located at The Alley on Bitters, 555 W. Bitters Road, Unit 115.
San Antonio bakery The Bread Box is looking for help identifying thieves that made off with thousands of dollars in cash, equipment and inventory early Tuesday morning.
The business even shared images from its security cameras of the four alleged perps and posted a social media plea for assistance in figuring out who they are.
“Please help us in identifying the criminals that stole 30k+ of money, equipment, and inventory this morning at 3am,” the post read. “If you recognize the two individuals in these photos please send us a direct message so that we can notify the detectives.”
Owner Tina Kent told news site MySA
the thieves took laptops, computers, expensive scales, iPhones, a cast-iron safe with money in it and petty cash. One of the quartet of alleged thieves used a crowbar to break into a wooden door, she also said.
The incident occurred around 3 a.m. Tuesday at The Bread Box, located at The Alley on Bitters, 555 W. Bitters Road, Unit 115. Kent told MySA that the business received hundreds of tips after sharing the surveillance photos. One of those purportedly linked the burglars to a recent rash of porch package pilfering in the area.
Kent shared the images and tips with the Hill Country Village Police Department, which is investigating the case, MySA reports.
Kent told the news site she's grateful for insurance, adding that her business will continue operate as normally as possible, despite its losses.
“We're able to conduct business. None of this compromised our ability to do business, just our faith in humanity,” she said.
