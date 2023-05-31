VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

San Antonio's The Bread Box bakery suffers massive theft, shares images of burglars

After sharing the surveillance photos of the alleged thieves, some suggested they also might be behind a recent rash of porch package pilfering in the area.

By on Wed, May 31, 2023 at 10:20 am

Share on Nextdoor
The Bread Box is located at The Alley on Bitters, 555 W. Bitters Road, Unit 115. - Instagram / the_bread_box
Instagram / the_bread_box
The Bread Box is located at The Alley on Bitters, 555 W. Bitters Road, Unit 115.
San Antonio bakery The Bread Box is looking for help identifying thieves that made off with thousands of dollars in cash, equipment and inventory early Tuesday morning.

The business even shared images from its security cameras of the four alleged perps and posted a social media plea for assistance in figuring out who they are.

“Please help us in identifying the criminals that stole 30k+ of money, equipment, and inventory this morning at 3am,” the post read. “If you recognize the two individuals in these photos please send us a direct message so that we can notify the detectives.”

Owner Tina Kent told news site MySA the thieves took laptops, computers, expensive scales, iPhones, a cast-iron safe with money in it and petty cash. One of the quartet of alleged thieves used a crowbar to break into a wooden door, she also said.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. Tuesday at The Bread Box, located at The Alley on Bitters, 555 W. Bitters Road, Unit 115. Kent told MySA that the business received hundreds of tips after sharing the surveillance photos. One of those purportedly linked the burglars to a recent rash of porch package pilfering in the area.

Kent shared the images and tips with the Hill Country Village Police Department, which is investigating the case, MySA reports.

Kent told the news site she's grateful for insurance, adding that her business will continue operate as normally as possible, despite its losses.

“We're able to conduct business. None of this compromised our ability to do business, just our faith in humanity,” she said.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Spooky Edgar Allan Poe-themed pop-up bar will scare up cocktails in San Antonio next month

By Nina Rangel

The Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy aims to bring Poe’s most infamous works “off of the page and onto the stage.”

BarbacoApparel and taco podcast team up to find San Antonio's best bean and cheese taco

By Nina Rangel

Con Huevos Tacos is in the running to be crowned el campion de Bean and Cheese.

Magnolia Pancake Haus to relocate Embassy Oaks restaurant to San Antonio's North Side

By Nina Rangel

Magnolia Pancake Haus will relocate its Embassy Oaks restaurant next month.

Lost boys, rejoice! Peter Pan-themed cocktail pop-up coming to San Antonio this summer

By Nina Rangel

The pop-up will take place from August 30 to Sept. 10.

Also in Food & Drink

El Pastor Es Mi Señor is worthy of its recent inclusion in Neflix's Taco Chronicles

By Ron Bechtol

El Pastor Es Mi Señor was featured in the latest iteration of Netflix's Taco Chronicles.

Low-Octane Summer: With temps heating up, we sampled four N/A beer options with Texas ties

By Brandon Rodriguez and Nina Rangel

The sheer quantity of N/A options can leave novices scratching their heads.

Amor and Amari: Tasting flights of the bitter spirits reveals their wide variety and subtle differences

By Ron Bechtol

Some amari are traditionally thought of as aperitivi (to be consumed before a meal) or digestivi (to be enjoyed after).

Digital Issue

May 31, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us