San Antonio’s Vista Brewing celebrating first anniversary with Memorial Day weekend bash

click to enlarge Instagram / vistabrewingsatx Vista Brewing will celebrate its one-year anniversary May 29.

click to enlarge Nina Rangel Vista’s tap truck, a 1976 International Scout, is outfitted with refrigerated mobile taps.

The San Antonio outpost of Vista Brewing will celebrate its one year anniversary Sunday, May 29 with music, barbecue, giveaways and — naturally — ice cold beer.The bash will run noon to 8 p.m. at the Austin-based brewer's Alamo City taproom, just west of downtown. Tunes will flow all day, including sets by DJ Palmer from 1-4 p.m. and Favorite Son Band from 4-6 p.m.San Marcos-based butcher shop 36General will supply locally sourced and humanely raised smoked brisket, pastrami and sausage as well as homemade sides.Vista’s bar truck, a 1976 International Scout outfitted with refrigerated mobile taps, also will be onsite, pouring six draft beers including the San Antonio-only release Pittman Pilz Hoppy Pilsner along with the brewer's Driftwood Pale Ale, Quattro Brett Ale and the new malt-forward Mighty Märzen lager.For non-beer drinkers, Vista will offer local wines and wine-based cocktails. Texas-based Soto Vino will pour free samples during the party.Admission to the kid- and dog-friendly soiree is free, and the brewer will conduct giveaways during the event.Vista’s Tasting Room and Beer Garden is part of Warehouse 5, a former uniform factory redeveloped into a community of creative artisans and entrepreneurs. It's located at 1333 Buena Vista St.