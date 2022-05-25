San Antonio’s Vista Brewing celebrating first anniversary with Memorial Day weekend bash

Tunes will flow all day, including sets by DJ Palmer and the Favorite Son Band.

By on Wed, May 25, 2022 at 12:53 pm

click to enlarge Vista Brewing will celebrate its one-year anniversary May 29. - INSTAGRAM / VISTABREWINGSATX
Instagram / vistabrewingsatx
Vista Brewing will celebrate its one-year anniversary May 29.
The San Antonio outpost of Vista Brewing will celebrate its one year anniversary Sunday, May 29 with music, barbecue, giveaways and — naturally — ice cold beer.

The bash will run noon to 8 p.m. at the Austin-based brewer's Alamo City taproom, just west of downtown. Tunes will flow all day, including sets by DJ Palmer from 1-4 p.m. and Favorite Son Band from 4-6 p.m.

San Marcos-based butcher shop 36General will supply locally sourced and humanely raised smoked brisket, pastrami and sausage as well as homemade sides.

Vista’s bar truck, a 1976 International Scout outfitted with refrigerated mobile taps, also will be onsite, pouring six draft beers including the San Antonio-only release Pittman Pilz Hoppy Pilsner along with the brewer's Driftwood Pale Ale, Quattro Brett Ale and the new malt-forward Mighty Märzen lager.

click to enlarge Vista’s tap truck, a 1976 International Scout, is outfitted with refrigerated mobile taps. - NINA RANGEL
Nina Rangel
Vista’s tap truck, a 1976 International Scout, is outfitted with refrigerated mobile taps.
For non-beer drinkers, Vista will offer local wines and wine-based cocktails. Texas-based Soto Vino will pour free samples during the party.

Admission to the kid- and dog-friendly soiree is free, and the brewer will conduct giveaways during the event.

Vista’s Tasting Room and Beer Garden is part of Warehouse 5, a former uniform factory redeveloped into a community of creative artisans and entrepreneurs. It's located at 1333 Buena Vista St.

