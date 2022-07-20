San Antonio’s Weathered Souls Brewing to host nightly themed events July 25-30

The "Week of Weathered" will usher in limited-time beer releases and special guests.

By on Wed, Jul 20, 2022 at 12:25 pm

Weathered Souls Brewing Co.’s “Week of Weathered” will usher in limited-time beer releases and special guests. - INSTAGRAM / CHRIS_ANDHISFLYINCAMERA
Instagram / chris_andhisflyincamera
Weathered Souls Brewing Co.’s “Week of Weathered” will usher in limited-time beer releases and special guests.
San Antonio craft beer lovers may want to pencil in Weathered Souls Brewing Co.’s “Week of Weathered,” a collection of themed events set to usher in limited-time beer releases and special guests.

The lineup of events, scheduled for the brewer's Northeast San Antonio taproom July 25-30, are as follows:

Monday, July 25 will celebrate all things pastry, with sweet treat vendors such as Renee’s Twisted Chocolates onsite to accompany taproom releases of pastry-inspired brews. First up is a double barrel-aged release of Mo’ Pastries, Mo’ Problems, an imperial stout made with Oreo cookies, marshmallows, cocoa nibs, toasted coconut and vanilla bean. For the Week of Weathered, the brewery will release extremely limited quantities of this brew, one of its most popular barrel-aged releases to date. Additional tappings include CJ’s Step Class and Mexican Hot Chocolate imperial stours. This event will run from 6-9 p.m.

Tuesday, July 26, the taproom will host a rave night from 6-9 p.m., replete with glow sticks, bubble machines, a DJ and a release of Baby's 1st Rave, a double IPA collaboration with Second Pitch Brewing. Baby’s 1st Rave is made with Thoil boosting yeast by Berkeley Yeast, which creates flavors of passionfruit and guava in the flavor profile. It will also be part of the 2022 edition of Weathered Souls’ Don’t Mess with Texas series, which will be released in its entirety on Saturday, July 30.

On Wednesday, July 27, Weathered Souls will welcome local fruit vendors and fruterías from 6-9 p.m. while brewery staff dole out mangonada slushies and mangonada-inspired beers. New York-based Mortalis Brewing — known for fruited sours and lambics — will also be on hand, serving up some of its world class brews. 

Thursday, July 28 will be a casino and cocktail night, featuring beer cocktails mixed up by guest bartender Harley Gadomski, along with casino tables, poker, roulette and craps. Attendees can call on Lady Luck to win merchandise and Weathered Souls beer club memberships. Anaheim, California-based brewer Bottlelogic also will be onsite sampling its beers, and distiller Uncle Nearest will sample its whiskey. Four9 Cigar will host a cigar lounge. This event will run from 6-10 p.m.

For Friday, July 29, Weathered Souls will invite folks to channel their inner homecoming queen via a 1980s homecoming dance theme that will feature music from Prince, Michael Jackson, Cameo and New Edition. Dressing the part is encouraged, and the brewery will have a photo booth on hand to document the event, which will run 7-10 p.m. Weathered Souls will release a 25-month-aged English Barleywine and a section of other barrel-aged beers during the soiree.

Saturday, July 30's all-day carnival will offer family-friendly activities such as a dunk tank, carnival games, clown and magician. Weathered Souls will drop volume two of its highly anticipated Don't Mess with Texas releases, featuring brews from San Antonio’s Second Pitch Brewing, Humble's Ingenious Brewing, Cedar Park’s Red Horn Coffee House and Brewing Co. and Austin’s Jester King Brewery. Weathered Souls will release its new Pub Ale, and attendees will be able to take their chances at dunking the brewery owners. The carnival will run 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Weathered Souls Brewing Co. is located at 606 Embassy Oaks, Suite 500.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Thai Lucky 102 Navarro St. Ste. 101, (210) 888-1096, thailuckysushibar.com This downtown thai hotspot will leave your tummy full and spirits high. Thai Lucky Sushi adds to the heart of San Antonio with its authentic Thai and sushi cuisines. Photo via Instagram / thailuckysushibar

20 downtown San Antonio restaurants that aren't just for tourists
25. Sabores Cali Baja Mexican Grill 2414 Babcock Rd #100, (210) 255-1832, saborescalibaja.com “Everything you would want from a good Mexican place. I personally prefer Tex-Mex to Cal-Mex, but DAMN does this place deliver. I would HIGHLY recommend you try it. Sabores stands as stiff competition in the local Mexican cuisine game.” – James P. Photo via Instagram / saborescalibaja

The 25 most popular San Antonio restaurants right now, according to Yelp
Everyone we saw at San Antonio bar The Squeezebox's sixth-anniversary bash

Everyone we saw at San Antonio bar The Squeezebox's sixth-anniversary bash
Tacos Ricos 8025 Bandera Rd., (210) 543-7244, tacosricosbandera.wixsite.com This unassuming yet bright-yellow building houses well-filled breakfast tacos made with handmade tortillas. Crowd pleasers include the barbacoa and bean and cheese tacos, but with such an expansive menu, it’s hard to play favorites here. Photo via Instagram / tacosricos.sa

These 24 San Antonio spots serve the best breakfast tacos in town

Food & Drink Slideshows

Thai Lucky 102 Navarro St. Ste. 101, (210) 888-1096, thailuckysushibar.com This downtown thai hotspot will leave your tummy full and spirits high. Thai Lucky Sushi adds to the heart of San Antonio with its authentic Thai and sushi cuisines. Photo via Instagram / thailuckysushibar

20 downtown San Antonio restaurants that aren't just for tourists
25. Sabores Cali Baja Mexican Grill 2414 Babcock Rd #100, (210) 255-1832, saborescalibaja.com “Everything you would want from a good Mexican place. I personally prefer Tex-Mex to Cal-Mex, but DAMN does this place deliver. I would HIGHLY recommend you try it. Sabores stands as stiff competition in the local Mexican cuisine game.” – James P. Photo via Instagram / saborescalibaja

The 25 most popular San Antonio restaurants right now, according to Yelp
Everyone we saw at San Antonio bar The Squeezebox's sixth-anniversary bash

Everyone we saw at San Antonio bar The Squeezebox's sixth-anniversary bash
Tacos Ricos 8025 Bandera Rd., (210) 543-7244, tacosricosbandera.wixsite.com This unassuming yet bright-yellow building houses well-filled breakfast tacos made with handmade tortillas. Crowd pleasers include the barbacoa and bean and cheese tacos, but with such an expansive menu, it’s hard to play favorites here. Photo via Instagram / tacosricos.sa

These 24 San Antonio spots serve the best breakfast tacos in town

Food & Drink Slideshows

Thai Lucky 102 Navarro St. Ste. 101, (210) 888-1096, thailuckysushibar.com This downtown thai hotspot will leave your tummy full and spirits high. Thai Lucky Sushi adds to the heart of San Antonio with its authentic Thai and sushi cuisines. Photo via Instagram / thailuckysushibar

20 downtown San Antonio restaurants that aren't just for tourists
25. Sabores Cali Baja Mexican Grill 2414 Babcock Rd #100, (210) 255-1832, saborescalibaja.com “Everything you would want from a good Mexican place. I personally prefer Tex-Mex to Cal-Mex, but DAMN does this place deliver. I would HIGHLY recommend you try it. Sabores stands as stiff competition in the local Mexican cuisine game.” – James P. Photo via Instagram / saborescalibaja

The 25 most popular San Antonio restaurants right now, according to Yelp
Everyone we saw at San Antonio bar The Squeezebox's sixth-anniversary bash

Everyone we saw at San Antonio bar The Squeezebox's sixth-anniversary bash
Tacos Ricos 8025 Bandera Rd., (210) 543-7244, tacosricosbandera.wixsite.com This unassuming yet bright-yellow building houses well-filled breakfast tacos made with handmade tortillas. Crowd pleasers include the barbacoa and bean and cheese tacos, but with such an expansive menu, it’s hard to play favorites here. Photo via Instagram / tacosricos.sa

These 24 San Antonio spots serve the best breakfast tacos in town

Trending

San Antonio's Chris Madrid's celebrates 45 years with deals on nachos, margaritas for rest of 2022

By Nina Rangel

Chris Madrids will offer deals on cheesy nachos and house margaritas to celebrate forty-five years in business.

San Antonio-area's Rough Diamond Brewery will permanently close at end of month

By Nina Rangel

Rough Diamond Brewery opened in 2018.

San Antonio-based Taco Cabana debuting permanent lineup of a dozen margarita flavors

By Nina Rangel

Taco Cabana's permanent collection of $3 margaritas.

San Antonio tiki bar Hugman's Oasis launches reimagined small bites menu

By Nina Rangel

Hugman’s Oasis opened on the River Walk in May of 2021.

Also in Food & Drink

The owner of Black Potion bets San Antonio is ready to embrace a bar for board games (and more)

By Nina Rangel

The owner of Black Potion bets San Antonio is ready to embrace a bar for board games (and more)

A casual feel pervades at Five Points Food & Drink, but the kitchen works at an elevated level

By Ron Bechtol

A casual feel pervades at Five Points Food &amp; Drink, but the kitchen works at an elevated level

South Presa Street's three new bar additions offer differing takes on light and shade

By Ron Bechtol

Bar Ludivine, another South Presa newcomer, bills itself as a destination for both cocktails and lesser-known wines.

Summer Spirits: These three Texas-made liquors are a perfect addition to hot-weather drinks

By Nina Rangel

Summer Spirits: These three Texas-made liquors are a perfect addition to hot-weather drinks

Digital Issue

July 13, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us