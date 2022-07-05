TRULY Summer of Music DJ Battle - Vote for your favorite DJ today!

Schertz’s The Hidden Grove patio bar now open just north of San Antonio

The new spot held its soft opening over Fourth of July weekend and promised extended hours soon.

By on Tue, Jul 5, 2022 at 11:23 am

click to enlarge The Hidden Grove bills itself as part sports bar and part backyard hangout. - INSTAGRAM / HIDDENGROVETX
Instagram / hiddengrovetx
The Hidden Grove bills itself as part sports bar and part backyard hangout.
Bar and music venue The Hidden Grove is now open in Schertz, bringing the northwestern suburb a pet-friendly sports bar with backyard hangout vibes.

The new spot shared the news Saturday on Instagram, announcing its soft opening for the holiday weekend and adding that it would soon extend its hours. The post included video of the primarily outdoor space, which includes a music stage, a large tap wall, giant billiard game and full bar.
The Hidden Grove sits on a half-acre at 539 Main St. in Schertz adjacent barbecue joint The Purple Pig. Additional space is allocated for food trucks. The venue's owner, Nick Marquez, also operates nearby drinkeries Old Main Ice House and Bar House.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
