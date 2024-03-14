Best of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Nomination round is now open.

Seattle’s Piroshky Piroshky Bakery returning to San Antonio March 21

The bakery’s second visit to the Alamo City will include Pike Place clam chowder and other Pacific Northwest-style eats.

By on Thu, Mar 14, 2024 at 3:26 pm

Share on Nextdoor

Piroshky Piroshky Bakery will bring its handmade pies to the Alamo City next month. - Instagram / piroshkypiroshky
Instagram / piroshkypiroshky
Piroshky Piroshky Bakery will bring its handmade pies to the Alamo City next month.
After dropping by San Antonio for a pop-up last November, Seattle-famous Piroshky Piroshky Bakery has scheduled a return visit — and this time, it's bringing more than its signature pierogi-style handheld pies.

The Eastern European-inspired bakery will appear at Alamo Beer Co. on Thursday, March 21, to serve up its famous stuffed pies along with other regional goodies such as borscht and Pike Place clam chowder, named for the revered Seattle seafood market, bakery officials said.

As with its first Alamo City appearance, Piroshky Piroshky is requiring foodies to pre-order online to get in on the goods. It's now accepting orders for the event.

Pickup at Alamo Beer Co., 202 Lamar St., will run 5-7 p.m.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio cocktail bar Sunnyside Lounge takes over former Texan Icehouse space

By Nina Rangel

Sunnyside Lounge is now open at 4518 West Ave.

San Antonio's Laika Cheesecakes opens New Braunfels location

By Nina Rangel

Laika Cheesecakes first teased plans for a New Braunfels outlet in late 2022.

San Antonio-based Mr. Teriyaki opening new Westover Hills location

By Nina Rangel

Work on Mr. Teriyaki's second location is expected to wrap up in September, according to a state regulatory filing.

San Antonio's Bar Loretta launches bougie new market

By Nina Rangel

Southtown restaurant Bar Loretta has branched out with a retail market.

Cocktail punches taste great as the weather warms, and these highlight San Antonio producers

By Nina Rangel

These recipes will keep guests smiling while supporting creators of local flavors.

Non-alcoholic beers have improved, and San Antonio stores carry some worth a sip

By Ron Bechtol

Athletic Brewing, Nada, Samuel Adams and Best Day Brewing all offer non-alcoholic beer options.

Golden Meals Moroccan offers many flavors, excels when it sticks to its home turf

By Ron Bechtol

Golden Meals specializes in traditional Moroccan tagines along with a wide selection of Eastern-Mediterranean dishes.

San Antonio's icehouses have evolved, but they still fulfill a community need to gather

By Nina Rangel

Southtown's The Friendly Spot is one of San Antonio's most recognizable icehouses.
More

March 6, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us