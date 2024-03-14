Seattle’s Piroshky Piroshky Bakery returning to San Antonio March 21

Instagram / piroshkypiroshky
Piroshky Piroshky Bakery will bring its handmade pies to the Alamo City next month.
After dropping by San Antonio for a pop-up last November
, Seattle-famous Piroshky Piroshky Bakery has scheduled a return visit — and this time, it's bringing more than its signature pierogi-style handheld pies.
The Eastern European-inspired bakery will appear at Alamo Beer Co. on Thursday, March 21, to serve up its famous stuffed pies along with other regional goodies such as borscht and Pike Place clam chowder, named for the revered Seattle seafood market, bakery officials said.
As with its first Alamo City appearance, Piroshky Piroshky is requiring foodies to pre-order online to get in on the goods. It's now accepting orders
for the event.
Pickup at Alamo Beer Co., 202 Lamar St., will run 5-7 p.m.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed