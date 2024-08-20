WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Shiner's Spoetzl Brewery adding cocktail lounge and restaurant

The expansion comes just a few months after the brewery behind Shiner Bock beer opened a distillery and barbecue spot.

By on Tue, Aug 20, 2024 at 4:08 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Spoetzl Brewery is known for producing the popular Texas beer Shiner Bock. - Photo via Shutterstock / Juio DB
Photo via Shutterstock / Juio DB
Spoetzl Brewery is known for producing the popular Texas beer Shiner Bock.
Soon there will be even more reason to take a day trip to visit the Spoetzl Brewery, home of Texas' beloved Shiner Bock beer.

The 115-year-old brewery in the town of Shiner is adding a cocktail lounge and restaurant to the rapidly expanding list of offerings on its campus, officials said Tuesday.

The 8,500-square-foot drinking and dining destination will feature a full kitchen, a covered patio, fire pits and an exclusive VIP area. The new space, which has a capacity of 300, can also be rented out for private events.

Construction will commence Sept. 6, according to Spoetzl officials. A groundbreaking ceremony featuring free beer and barbecue will be open to the public.

News of the planned addition follows the announcement of the brewery's launch of barbecue restaurant in April called K. Spoetzl BBQ Co. A on-site distillery debuted around the same time frame.

The Spoetzl Brewery was founded in 1909 by German and Czech immigrants. San Antonio-based beer distributor the Gambrinus Co. bought the facility in 1989 and expanded it into one of the nation's largest independent craft beer producers.

The brewery and its surrounding attractions are located at 603 E. Brewery St. in Shiner, about an hour and a half east of San Antonio.

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio's new doom metal bar Torche is already closing down

By Stephanie Koithan

While it lasted, metal bar Torche featured a menu of drinks named after doom metal songs.

High-end steakhouse Isidore opens in San Antonio's Pullman Market

By Stephanie Koithan

Pullman Market is located at 221 Newell Ave.

San Antonio's Quarry Hofbrau & Beer Garden renovating its historic 97-year-old building

By Adam Doe

The Quarry Hofbrau & Beer Garden opened in San Antonio's Alamo Quarry development in 2010.

Owner of San Antonio restaurant chain Lucy Cooper's sells two locations

By Sanford Nowlin

Lucy Cooper's Texas Ice House is known for comfort eats such as its donut brunch burger and fried green tomato BLT.

July 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us