Shiner's Spoetzl Brewery adding cocktail lounge and restaurant

The 115-year-old brewery in the town of Shiner is adding a cocktail lounge and restaurant to the rapidly expanding list of offerings on its campus, officials said Tuesday.
The 8,500-square-foot drinking and dining destination will feature a full kitchen, a covered patio, fire pits and an exclusive VIP area. The new space, which has a capacity of 300, can also be rented out for private events.
Construction will commence Sept. 6, according to Spoetzl officials. A groundbreaking ceremony featuring free beer and barbecue will be open to the public.
News of the planned addition follows the announcement of the brewery's launch of barbecue restaurant in April called K. Spoetzl BBQ Co. A on-site distillery debuted around the same time frame.
The Spoetzl Brewery was founded in 1909 by German and Czech immigrants. San Antonio-based beer distributor the Gambrinus Co. bought the facility in 1989 and expanded it into one of the nation's largest independent craft beer producers.
The brewery and its surrounding attractions are located at 603 E. Brewery St. in Shiner, about an hour and a half east of San Antonio.
