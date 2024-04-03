Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Skywatch: These San Antonio-area bars, restaurants and landmarks will offer free eclipse viewing

These Alamo city spots aren't charging a dime for the amazing sight.

By on Wed, Apr 3, 2024 at 11:00 am

Boerne's Dog & Pony Grill will open early at 8 a.m. so folks can snag tables on a first-come, first-served basis. - Courtesy Photo / Dog & Pony Grill
Courtesy Photo / Dog & Pony Grill
Boerne's Dog & Pony Grill will open early at 8 a.m. so folks can snag tables on a first-come, first-served basis.

The April 8 eclipse visible from portions of San Antonio will be the last total solar eclipse visible to the contiguous United States until 2044. While plenty of high-priced festivals, parties and events have popped up to offer a view of the spectacle, these Alamo city spots aren't charging a dime for the amazing sight.

Chicken N Pickle will host a free viewing party from noon-2:45 p.m., featuring a themed margarita called — what else? — The Dark Side of the Moon. 5215 UTSA Blvd., (210) 874-2120, chickennpickle.com.

The Alamo will host space enthusiasts for a free viewing event on the historic grounds. The gathering runs from noon-3 p.m. 300 Alamo Plaza, thealamo.org.

Flying Saucer Draught Emporium will expand its patio into the parking lot and add rows of tables for eclipse viewing from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The appropriately named tap house will offer an eclipse-themed beer flight, outer space-inspired treats and free viewing glasses while supplies last. 11255 Huebner Road, Suite 212, (210) 696-5080, beerknurd.com.

The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts will offer free viewing space on the top floor of its parking garage during the solar event. Parking and eclipse glasses are both free. 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

Boerne's Dog & Pony Grill will open early at 8 a.m. so folks can snag tables on a first-come, first-served basis. The sprawling Hill Country venue will offer food and drink specials along with music from DJ Gross Y'all from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Limited free parking will be available along with paid parking in adjoining areas. 1481 S. Main St., (830) 816-7669, dogandponygrill.com.

28 Songs Brewhouse + Kitchen, a newish Hill Country brewpub, will open at 10 a.m. for eclipse-watchers. The crew also will have plenty of viewing glasses to hand out to patrons. 110 Market Ave., (830) 331-9937, 28songs.beer.

Public spaces will host free viewing events from 11a.m.-3 p.m. in and around San Antonio. Among those participating are Eisenhower Park, Garza Community Center, Medina River Natural Area, Melendrez Community Center, Phil Hardberger Park, Ward Community Center and Yates Community Center.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

April 3, 2024

