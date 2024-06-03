Slim Chickens opening fourth San Antonio location, this one on the West Side

Instagram / slimchickens
Slim Chickens is expanding its San Antonio footprint once again.
The Fayetteville, Arkansas-based chain's new location will open near the intersection of Culebra and Talley roads, according to a new Department of Licensing and Regulation filing
. The store is a new construction.
Work on the restaurant, 14121 Culebra Road, should be complete in coming weeks. The store is listed as "coming soon" on the Slim Chickens website, but it lists no opening date. The Current
reached out to Slim Chickens' headquarters for more information but got no response by press time.
Slim Chickens serves hand-breaded, buttermilk-brined chicken tenders and wings along with a variety of "Southern sides," according to its online menu. The company operates more than 240 locations across the U.S. Its three San Antonio-area locations are in Helotes, Schertz and on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston.
