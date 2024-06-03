SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Slim Chickens opening fourth San Antonio location, this one on the West Side

Construction on the new restaurant should be complete in the coming weeks.

By on Mon, Jun 3, 2024 at 3:56 pm

Chicken-tender haven Slim Chickens is expanding its San Antonio footprint again, this time adding a new store on the West Side.

The Fayetteville, Arkansas-based chain's new location will open near the intersection of Culebra and Talley roads, according to a new Department of Licensing and Regulation filing. The store is a new construction.

Work on the restaurant, 14121 Culebra Road, should be complete in coming weeks. The store is listed as "coming soon" on the Slim Chickens website, but it lists no opening date. The Current reached out to Slim Chickens' headquarters for more information but got no response by press time.

Slim Chickens serves hand-breaded, buttermilk-brined chicken tenders and wings along with a variety of "Southern sides," according to its online menu. The  company operates more than 240 locations across the U.S. Its three San Antonio-area locations are in Helotes, Schertz and on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

May 1, 2024

