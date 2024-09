Smoke Sky Bar undergoing renovations in response to July's deadly shooting

click to enlarge Instagram / smokesanantonio Smoke BBQ and Skybar is located downtown at 501 E. Crockett St.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smoke Skybar (@smokeskybar) "Following the tragic events of July 22, 2024, we have been working closely with city officials, specialists and law enforcement to prioritize the safety of both our Smoke Skybar customers and the Downtown Community," the statement said. "After careful consideration, we have made the decision to downsize our operations and will no longer host concerts."

"This step is 1 part of our commitment plan to creating a better, safer Smoke Skybar with improved crowd control," the announcement reads. "One where we can all come together to celebrate our city and its people with the utmost respect."

Downtown's Smoke Skybar is implementing a slew of changes in response to a deadly shooting that occurred in July at the barbecue restaurant and entertainment venue, officials said in a statement.As part of those plans, the venue will downsize, and it's also working with architects to make its rooftop patio more enclosed, according to details shared online. Additionally, the business has hired a new security team.Jasper High School volleyball coach Ayden Burt, 28, was sitting on on Smoke's rooftop patio when a stray bullet struck and killed her just after midnight July 23.According to a Friday Instagram announcement , Smoke's management has also decided the downtown nightlife spot, located at 501 E. Crocket St., will no longer host concerts.Smoke will close to transform into what the announcement calls an "all-new indoor space."The announcement didn't state how long the bar may be closed for renovations, and thewas unable to reach bar management for comment.