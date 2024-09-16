Smoke Sky Bar undergoing renovations in response to July's deadly shooting

As part of those plans, the venue will downsize, and it's also working with architects to make its rooftop patio more enclosed, according to details shared online. Additionally, the business has hired a new security team.
Jasper High School volleyball coach Ayden Burt, 28, was sitting on on Smoke's rooftop patio when a stray bullet struck and killed her just after midnight July 23.
According to a Friday Instagram announcement, Smoke's management has also decided the downtown nightlife spot, located at 501 E. Crocket St., will no longer host concerts.
Smoke will close to transform into what the announcement calls an "all-new indoor space."
The announcement didn't state how long the bar may be closed for renovations, and the Current was unable to reach bar management for comment.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed