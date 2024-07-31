WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

South San Antonio comfort food mecca Bobbie's Cafe relocating to Embassy Oaks

The longtime cafe's owners said they also plan to open a new South Side location.

By on Wed, Jul 31, 2024 at 4:37 pm

click to enlarge Bobbie's Cafe and Pie Bar is known for its comforting brunch specialties. - Facebook / Bobbie's Cafe
Facebook / Bobbie's Cafe
Bobbie's Cafe and Pie Bar is known for its comforting brunch specialties.
Bobbie's Cafe and Pie Bar is departing its longtime South Side home for new digs in North Central San Antonio, the Express-News reports.

The popular brunch and comfort food spot will take over the former Magnolia Pancake Haus location at 606 Embassy Oaks, according to the daily. The owners of the Magnolia's breakfast empire moved that outpost to North Loop 1604 last summer.

Bobbie's Cafe owners Greg and Ana Ferris told the Express-News the relocation will allow them to shorten wait times for seating and expand their restaurant's operating hours to 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily. They also plan to serve beer, wine and mimosas at the location, which is scheduled for a September launch.

However, the Ferrises haven't abandoned the South Side, the Express-News writes. The pair expect to open a new Bobbie's in the former Neptune’s Seafood House at 1922 Goliad Road, roughly four miles from their original cafe at 6728 S Flores St.

 “The biggest heartache is that we don’t want people to think we’re leaving the South Side,” Ana Ferris told the Express-News.  “The South Side is what made us.”

The new South Side Bobbie's is expected to begin serving by the end of the year, according to the daily. That location will also offer beer, wine and mimosas.

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

July 24, 2024

