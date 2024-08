click to enlarge Facebook / Bobbie's Cafe Bobbie's Cafe and Pie Bar is known for its comforting brunch specialties.

Bobbie's Cafe and Pie Bar is departing its longtime South Side home for new digs in North Central San Antonio, the Express-News reports The popular brunch and comfort food spot will take over the former Magnolia Pancake Haus location at 606 Embassy Oaks, according to the daily. The owners of the Magnolia's breakfast empire moved that outpost to North Loop 1604 last summer.Bobbie's Cafe owners Greg and Ana Ferris told thethe relocation will allow them to shorten wait times for seating and expand their restaurant's operating hours to 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily. They also plan to serve beer, wine and mimosas at the location, which is scheduled for a September launch.However, thehaven'tSouthpair expect to open a newe former Neptune’s Seafood House at 1922 Goliad Road, roughly four miles from their original cafe at 6728 S Flores St.“The biggest heartache is that we don’t want people to think we’re leaving the South Side,” Ana Ferris told the. “The South Side is what made us.”newtheThat location will also offer beer, wine and mimosas.