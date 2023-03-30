South San Antonio's Brooks complex adding 10 chain restaurants in coming months

Thu, Mar 30, 2023

South San Antonio’s growing multi-use Brooks complex has released plans for a slew of new restaurants over the next 12 months, the majority of them chain operations, news site MySA reports.

The new additions include Pluckers Wing Bar, Outback Steakhouse and BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, all of which have been previously reported by local media. Also in the works are outposts from Salad and Go, Dutch Bros. Coffee, MOD Pizza, Crumbl Cookies, Dave's Hot Chicken, Bubba's 33, Jersey Mike's Subs, Snowy Village and Stout House, Brooks Chief Strategy Officer Connie Gonzalez told MySA.

BJ's is slated to open next month, while Outback and Pluckers will be operational before the end of the year, she told the news site. The complex also is working to add a food truck park, but those plans are in early negotiations.

“It is a possibility. We're just lighting candles at this point,” Gonzalez said.

Going forward, the development — which occupies the site of the former Brooks Air Force Base — aims to add more locally owned retail businesses and restaurants to the mix.

"We already have plenty [of chains] at this point,” Gonzalez told MySA. "We recognize that we're missing that town center portion, the high density portion, the super walkability portion where you can shop, eat, drink and enjoy the outdoors. That's something that's going to be coming in the future that we're in the early stages of master planning, and that's what the people can really look forward to.”

