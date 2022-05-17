Southtown San Antonio's La Frite Belgian Bistro reopening next week after six-month closure

Instagram / lafritesatx La Frite’s online menu features mussels served with frites.

On Tuesday, May 24, Southtown dining staple La Frite Belgian Bistro will say, "to diners after a six-month closure.The eatery shared the news Monday on social media, noting that its first two weeks of service will be limited to those who make reservations, which happen to be open now.The cozy space, helmed by mother-and-son duo Icy and Miles Donnelly, closed in November 2021 due to a water leak. According to social media posts, the owners decided to prolong the shutdown to perform “light remodeling.”La Frite’s online menu features mussels, quiche, crepes and the expected frites as well as a $78 prix fixe dinner for two, which features chef Federico Villegas’ daily creations.Once reopened, the restaurant will serve lunch Tuesday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m, according to its website. La Frite is open for dinner only on Saturdays with service from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.