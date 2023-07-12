Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

Spooky coffee trailer Gravves will soon bring caffeinated concoctions to brick and mortar space

A July 10 Instagram post announced plans for a place to 'study, work and lounge' in the near future.

By on Wed, Jul 12, 2023 at 11:41 am

Gravves Coffee is located at 2410 N. St. Mary's St.
Instagram / gravvescoffee
Gravves Coffee is located at 2410 N. St. Mary's St.
Folks who like their coffee as black as their heart will soon be able to sip Gravves’ spooky wares from a new brick and mortar space.

The mobile coffee spot has been slinging alternative drinks from a post on the St. Mary's Strip since 2021, but a July 10 Instagram post announced plans for a place to “study, work and lounge” in the near future. The company was mum about a grand opening date and the upcoming spot’s physical location, however.
Gravves is known for velvety caffeinated concoctions such as the The Forest Dweller, a moss-colored brew that features fragrant leaves from the Southeast Asian pandan plant and a nutty, taro-like flavor.

Owners and childhood friends Mauricio Cruz and Daniel Contreras created the brand in 2018, operating from home and supplying local establishments such as Wong's Bodega and Sari-Sari with their wares. Coffee fiends can still find Gravves’ pre-made, bottled versions of ube, pandan and vanilla lavender elixir lattes from those local shops, or they can grab a cuppa from the mobile coffee stop at 2410 N. St. Mary's St.

Gravves is open Tuesday through Sunday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

