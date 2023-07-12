Spooky coffee trailer Gravves will soon bring caffeinated concoctions to brick and mortar space

The mobile coffee spot has been slinging alternative drinks from a post on the St. Mary's Strip since 2021, but a July 10 Instagram post announced plans for a place to “study, work and lounge” in the near future. The company was mum about a grand opening date and the upcoming spot’s physical location, however.
Gravves is known for velvety caffeinated concoctions such as the The Forest Dweller, a moss-colored brew that features fragrant leaves from the Southeast Asian pandan plant and a nutty, taro-like flavor.
Owners and childhood friends Mauricio Cruz and Daniel Contreras created the brand in 2018, operating from home and supplying local establishments such as Wong's Bodega and Sari-Sari with their wares. Coffee fiends can still find Gravves’ pre-made, bottled versions of ube, pandan and vanilla lavender elixir lattes from those local shops, or they can grab a cuppa from the mobile coffee stop at 2410 N. St. Mary's St.
Gravves is open Tuesday through Sunday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed