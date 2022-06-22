Summer Spirits: These three Texas-made liquors are a perfect addition to hot-weather drinks

These three approachable and affordable Texas-made spirits will elevate your summer sipping.

By on Wed, Jun 22, 2022 at 11:00 am

click to enlarge Garrison Brothers Honey Dew Straight Bourbon Whiskey is infused with Burleson's Texas Wildflower Honey, which gives the spirit tasting notes of black pepper, cardamom and apricot. - INSTAGRAM / GARRISON BROTHERS
Instagram / Garrison Brothers
Garrison Brothers Honey Dew Straight Bourbon Whiskey is infused with Burleson's Texas Wildflower Honey, which gives the spirit tasting notes of black pepper, cardamom and apricot.

Scorching Texas summers cry out for liquid refreshment.

Yes, iced tea, aguas frescas and even frosty soft drinks can help extinguish the heat, but when there's alcohol involved? Even better.

As we slip into another sweltering season, try these three approachable and affordable Texas-made spirits that will elevate your summer sipping, whether you're poolside — or just wishing you were.

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka

Texas has a longstanding rep as a whiskey- and tequila-drinking state, but we sure do appreciate our sun tea when summertime rolls around. Deep Eddy's Sweet Tea Vodka builds on that venerable tradition by adding notes of lemon, dried fig and honey. Mix it with water or lemonade — spiked Arnold Palmer, anyone? — for a river-worthy libation. Add mint or cucumber if you're feeling saucy.

Derel Spirits Gold Rum

A good rum is the base for many a tiki-style cocktail, and Derel Spirits' Gold Rum is an affordable option for those looking to dabble in fruity punches and exotic island vibes. Derel's take on the sugarcane-derived spirit offers notes of dry vanilla, ginger and toasted almond, which play nicely with sweet fresh fruit juices. Beginners attempting to make rum punch at home should keep this rhyme in mind: "One of Sour, Two of Sweet, Three of Strong, Four of Weak." That means, add one part lime juice, two of sweetener such as simple syrup or agave, three of rum and four of fruit juice, seltzer or soda. Scale up your measurements for an easy and shareable punch suitable for a pool party or backyard barbecue.

Garrison Brothers Honey Dew Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Whiskey lovers won't let the summer heat steer them away from their sauce of choice, and this wildflower honey-infused bourbon may be just the ticket for folks looking to temper the whiskey burn with something a little more suited to the season. This award-winning small-batch bourbon is infused with Burleson's Texas Wildflower Honey, which gives the spirit tasting notes of black pepper, cardamom and apricot. The honey flavors also add oomph to simple cocktails such as the seasonally appropriate Summer Breeze — orange liqueur, bourbon and ginger ale.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Scroll to read more Drink articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Chicken N Pickle 5215 UTSA Boulevard, (210) 874-2120, chickennpickle.com/san-antonio The massive four-acre Chicken N Pickle complex features pet-friendly spaces, a fast casual dining restaurant, five outdoor Pickleball courts, two bocce ball and four shuffleboard courts — plus a full bar to fuel the fun. Photo via Instagram / wongo71

27 San Antonio restaurants and bars with spacious outdoor patios
Umiya 11075 W I-10 Suite 200, San Antonio, TX 78230, (210)455-0299, facebook.com/Umiya-Sushi-Seafood-Bar-104115842271860 Corpus Christi-based sushi restaurant Umiya has opened its first San Antonio location, serving all-you-can eat soups, salads, hibachi and sushi. The new eatery, which also includes a full bar, has taken over the far Northwest San Antonio space that formerly housed Drew Brees' Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, 11075 Interstate 10 West, Suite 200. Photo via Facebook / Umiya Sushi Seafood & Bar

Essential San Antonio sushi restaurants for Japanese-inspired dining
Smoke Shack 3714 Broadway St., (210) 957-1430, smokeshacksa.com Featured multiple times on Food Network, the Smoke Shack offers undeniably delicious barbecue and southern-style cooking that will amply satisfy your cravings. Grab an order of the tender, melty Brisket Grilled Cheese and you may just become a regular. Photo via Instagram / smokeshack

San Antonio's 20 must-try barbecue restaurants
Hola! 603 S. Alamo St., (210) 236-5688, holatapas.com In early May, chef-owner Rene Fernandez, who helms Southtown’s Azuca Nuevo Latino, expanded his restaurant empire via Hola!. The new contemporary tapas and wine bar opened its doors May 12, offering late night dining on Friday and Saturday nights as well as an exclusive Sunday menu. The restaurant boasts its sharable, family style dining structure encouraging patrons to share tapas. Photo via Instagram / roxymoon83

The 28 hottest new restaurants and bars in San Antonio right now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Chicken N Pickle 5215 UTSA Boulevard, (210) 874-2120, chickennpickle.com/san-antonio The massive four-acre Chicken N Pickle complex features pet-friendly spaces, a fast casual dining restaurant, five outdoor Pickleball courts, two bocce ball and four shuffleboard courts — plus a full bar to fuel the fun. Photo via Instagram / wongo71

27 San Antonio restaurants and bars with spacious outdoor patios
Umiya 11075 W I-10 Suite 200, San Antonio, TX 78230, (210)455-0299, facebook.com/Umiya-Sushi-Seafood-Bar-104115842271860 Corpus Christi-based sushi restaurant Umiya has opened its first San Antonio location, serving all-you-can eat soups, salads, hibachi and sushi. The new eatery, which also includes a full bar, has taken over the far Northwest San Antonio space that formerly housed Drew Brees' Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, 11075 Interstate 10 West, Suite 200. Photo via Facebook / Umiya Sushi Seafood & Bar

Essential San Antonio sushi restaurants for Japanese-inspired dining
Smoke Shack 3714 Broadway St., (210) 957-1430, smokeshacksa.com Featured multiple times on Food Network, the Smoke Shack offers undeniably delicious barbecue and southern-style cooking that will amply satisfy your cravings. Grab an order of the tender, melty Brisket Grilled Cheese and you may just become a regular. Photo via Instagram / smokeshack

San Antonio's 20 must-try barbecue restaurants
Hola! 603 S. Alamo St., (210) 236-5688, holatapas.com In early May, chef-owner Rene Fernandez, who helms Southtown’s Azuca Nuevo Latino, expanded his restaurant empire via Hola!. The new contemporary tapas and wine bar opened its doors May 12, offering late night dining on Friday and Saturday nights as well as an exclusive Sunday menu. The restaurant boasts its sharable, family style dining structure encouraging patrons to share tapas. Photo via Instagram / roxymoon83

The 28 hottest new restaurants and bars in San Antonio right now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Chicken N Pickle 5215 UTSA Boulevard, (210) 874-2120, chickennpickle.com/san-antonio The massive four-acre Chicken N Pickle complex features pet-friendly spaces, a fast casual dining restaurant, five outdoor Pickleball courts, two bocce ball and four shuffleboard courts — plus a full bar to fuel the fun. Photo via Instagram / wongo71

27 San Antonio restaurants and bars with spacious outdoor patios
Umiya 11075 W I-10 Suite 200, San Antonio, TX 78230, (210)455-0299, facebook.com/Umiya-Sushi-Seafood-Bar-104115842271860 Corpus Christi-based sushi restaurant Umiya has opened its first San Antonio location, serving all-you-can eat soups, salads, hibachi and sushi. The new eatery, which also includes a full bar, has taken over the far Northwest San Antonio space that formerly housed Drew Brees' Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, 11075 Interstate 10 West, Suite 200. Photo via Facebook / Umiya Sushi Seafood & Bar

Essential San Antonio sushi restaurants for Japanese-inspired dining
Smoke Shack 3714 Broadway St., (210) 957-1430, smokeshacksa.com Featured multiple times on Food Network, the Smoke Shack offers undeniably delicious barbecue and southern-style cooking that will amply satisfy your cravings. Grab an order of the tender, melty Brisket Grilled Cheese and you may just become a regular. Photo via Instagram / smokeshack

San Antonio's 20 must-try barbecue restaurants
Hola! 603 S. Alamo St., (210) 236-5688, holatapas.com In early May, chef-owner Rene Fernandez, who helms Southtown’s Azuca Nuevo Latino, expanded his restaurant empire via Hola!. The new contemporary tapas and wine bar opened its doors May 12, offering late night dining on Friday and Saturday nights as well as an exclusive Sunday menu. The restaurant boasts its sharable, family style dining structure encouraging patrons to share tapas. Photo via Instagram / roxymoon83

The 28 hottest new restaurants and bars in San Antonio right now

Trending

Two San Antonio clubs are shutting the door on younger patrons, but it's still a small nightlife niche

By Travis E. Poling

Two San Antonio clubs are shutting the door on younger patrons, but it's still a small nightlife niche

Fried chicken chain Zaxby's expanding Texas footprint with new San Antonio location

By Nina Rangel

Zaxby’s will open its first San Antonio store June 27.

Austin entrepreneurs plan to open cluster of bars on North Alamo in downtown San Antonio

By Richard Webner, The San Antonio Heron

An Austin partnership plans to convert this cluster of buildings at 901 N. Alamo St. into four bars.

San Antonio's El Camino food truck park welcomes two new mobile kitchens

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio's El Camino food truck park opened in the summer of 2021.

Also in Food & Drink

Dance club Cream opens in San Antonio's Beacon Hill area, will add late-night menu

By Nina Rangel

New nightspot Cream features murals by local artist Frenchie Bauce.

San Antonio family behind Pericos, Panchito’s restaurants to serve 1,000 free plates of food Saturday

By Nina Rangel

The Reyes Family (left to right): Eliana, Russell, Roy and Evelyn.

The Pearl’s new pizza spot, WonderSlice, will open for business next week

By Nina Rangel

WonderSlice will open at the Bottling Department food hall June 27.

San Antonio's El Camino food truck park welcomes two new mobile kitchens

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio's El Camino food truck park opened in the summer of 2021.
More

Digital Issue

June 15, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us