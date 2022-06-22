Summer Spirits: These three Texas-made liquors are a perfect addition to hot-weather drinks

click to enlarge Instagram / Garrison Brothers Garrison Brothers Honey Dew Straight Bourbon Whiskey is infused with Burleson's Texas Wildflower Honey, which gives the spirit tasting notes of black pepper, cardamom and apricot.

Scorching Texas summers cry out for liquid refreshment.

Yes, iced tea, aguas frescas and even frosty soft drinks can help extinguish the heat, but when there's alcohol involved? Even better.

As we slip into another sweltering season, try these three approachable and affordable Texas-made spirits that will elevate your summer sipping, whether you're poolside — or just wishing you were.

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka

Texas has a longstanding rep as a whiskey- and tequila-drinking state, but we sure do appreciate our sun tea when summertime rolls around. Deep Eddy's Sweet Tea Vodka builds on that venerable tradition by adding notes of lemon, dried fig and honey. Mix it with water or lemonade — spiked Arnold Palmer, anyone? — for a river-worthy libation. Add mint or cucumber if you're feeling saucy.

Derel Spirits Gold Rum

A good rum is the base for many a tiki-style cocktail, and Derel Spirits' Gold Rum is an affordable option for those looking to dabble in fruity punches and exotic island vibes. Derel's take on the sugarcane-derived spirit offers notes of dry vanilla, ginger and toasted almond, which play nicely with sweet fresh fruit juices. Beginners attempting to make rum punch at home should keep this rhyme in mind: "One of Sour, Two of Sweet, Three of Strong, Four of Weak." That means, add one part lime juice, two of sweetener such as simple syrup or agave, three of rum and four of fruit juice, seltzer or soda. Scale up your measurements for an easy and shareable punch suitable for a pool party or backyard barbecue.

Garrison Brothers Honey Dew Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Whiskey lovers won't let the summer heat steer them away from their sauce of choice, and this wildflower honey-infused bourbon may be just the ticket for folks looking to temper the whiskey burn with something a little more suited to the season. This award-winning small-batch bourbon is infused with Burleson's Texas Wildflower Honey, which gives the spirit tasting notes of black pepper, cardamom and apricot. The honey flavors also add oomph to simple cocktails such as the seasonally appropriate Summer Breeze — orange liqueur, bourbon and ginger ale.

