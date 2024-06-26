WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Taco Palenque chain developing a central kitchen to serve its San Antonio restaurants

The Laredo-based chain currently has 10 Alamo City stores and an 11th is in development.

By on Wed, Jun 26, 2024 at 1:33 pm

click to enlarge South Texas-based chain Taco Palenque has at least 10 San Antonio locations, according to its website. - Photo via Google Maps
Photo via Google Maps
South Texas-based chain Taco Palenque has at least 10 San Antonio locations, according to its website.
Laredo-based Tex-Mex chain Taco Palenque is streamlining its San Antonio operations by building a central kitchen to serve its 10 locations dotting the city.

The $5 million project will convert an existing 58,000-square-foot warehouse at 8743 TX-151 in Bexar County into a commercial kitchen, according to a state regulatory filing. Restaurant chains often set up central kitchens to advance-prep food for their customer-serving locations. The kitchens themselves typically aren't open to the public.

Work on the kitchen is scheduled begin Aug. 1 and wrap up later that month, records show.

Taco Palenque officials were unavailable for comment on the project, which was first reported on my news site MySA.

Since its launch in 1987, Taco Palenque has grown to 41 fast-casual dining locations across Texas and Northern Mexico, according to a recent Texas Monthly article. It's continuing to expand in San Antonio, having filed with regulators to build an 11th store, which is slated to open this fall.

The company was founded by Juan Francisco Ochoa Sr., who also launched the successful El Pollo Loco chain in the 1970s, Texas Monthly reports.

June 26, 2024

