Laredo-based restaurant chain Taco Palenque expanding its San Antonio footprint

Founded in 1987, fast-casual Mexican restaurant chain Taco Palenque specializes in familiar fare such as enchiladas and fajitas.
Laredo-based fast-casual Mexican restaurant chain Taco Palenque is expanding its San Antonio footprint with by opening an 11th area location near downtown.
Taco Palenque will take over a long-vacant Sonic location at 811 San Pedro Avenue, according lifestyle site What Now San Antonio reports
. The shuttered fast-food joint is located near local dining landmarks The Cove and Sancho's.
The Laredo-based taco chain has hired Mission, Texas-based firm CG5 Architect to renovate the 3,500-square-foot space for an estimated $500,000, according to a construction permit cited by What Now. Construction is slated to begin July 1 and finish Oct. 1.
The story included no opening date for the new Taco Palenque.
Founded in 1987, Taco Palenque is known for fast-casual Mexican fare such as tacos, quesadillas, enchiladas, fajitas, flautas and burritos. It operates 40 stores in Texas and one in Monterrey, Mexico.
