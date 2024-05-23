SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Laredo-based restaurant chain Taco Palenque expanding its San Antonio footprint

The city's 11th Taco Palenque will take over a long-vacant Sonic near The Cove and Sancho's.

By on Thu, May 23, 2024 at 10:32 am

Founded in 1987, fast-casual Mexican restaurant chain Taco Palenque specializes in familiar fare such as enchiladas and fajitas. - Instagram / taco.palenque
Founded in 1987, fast-casual Mexican restaurant chain Taco Palenque specializes in familiar fare such as enchiladas and fajitas.
Laredo-based fast-casual Mexican restaurant chain Taco Palenque is expanding its San Antonio footprint with by opening an 11th area location near downtown.

Taco Palenque will take over a long-vacant Sonic location at 811 San Pedro Avenue, according lifestyle site What Now San Antonio reports. The shuttered fast-food joint is located near local dining landmarks The Cove and Sancho's.

The Laredo-based taco chain has hired Mission, Texas-based firm CG5 Architect to renovate the 3,500-square-foot space for an estimated $500,000, according to a construction permit cited by What Now. Construction is slated to begin July 1 and finish Oct. 1.

The story included no opening date for the new Taco Palenque.

Founded in 1987, Taco Palenque is known for fast-casual Mexican fare such as tacos, quesadillas, enchiladas, fajitas, flautas and burritos. It operates 40 stores in Texas and one in Monterrey, Mexico.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

