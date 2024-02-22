FLAVOR (5/9) EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOURS NOW!

Tacos Al Carbón Cabrón has relocated to new digs in far Northwest San Antonio

The new location is a food truck, and the original brick-and-mortar shop on San Pedro Avenue has shut down.

By on Thu, Feb 22, 2024 at 10:10 am

Tacos Al Carbón Cabrón is known for its charcoal-grilled meats.
Facebook / Tacos Al Carbón Cabrón
Tacos Al Carbón Cabrón is known for its charcoal-grilled meats.
Charcoal-grilled taco haven Tacos Al Carbón Cabrón has shuttered its original brick-and-mortar outpost inside Loop 410 and now operates from a food truck in the city's far Northwest stretch.

The business shared the news of its relocation last week in a social media post, saying it began slinging tacos on Feb. 17 at 11395 Shaenfield Road.

“We will be serving you the same excellent tacos cabrones, same salsas, same menu, just in a different location,” Tacos Al Carbón Cabrón representative Cynthia Perez said in the Facebook Reel announcement.
News site MySA confirmed with Tacos Al Carbón Cabrón's owner that its new location will be a mobile kitchen and that its restaurant at 6653 San Pedro Avenue has ceased operation.

Tacos Al Carbón Cabrón honcho Benjamin Mondragon is no stranger to serving food on the go. He’s operated popular taco truck Mr. Meximum for more than a decade.

Tacos Al Carbón Cabrón is open 4-9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon-9 p.m. on Sunday.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

