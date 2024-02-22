Tacos Al Carbón Cabrón has relocated to new digs in far Northwest San Antonio

The business shared the news of its relocation last week in a social media post, saying it began slinging tacos on Feb. 17 at 11395 Shaenfield Road.
“We will be serving you the same excellent tacos cabrones, same salsas, same menu, just in a different location,” Tacos Al Carbón Cabrón representative Cynthia Perez said in the Facebook Reel announcement.
News site MySA confirmed with Tacos Al Carbón Cabrón's owner that its new location will be a mobile kitchen and that its restaurant at 6653 San Pedro Avenue has ceased operation.
Tacos Al Carbón Cabrón honcho Benjamin Mondragon is no stranger to serving food on the go. He’s operated popular taco truck Mr. Meximum for more than a decade.
Tacos Al Carbón Cabrón is open 4-9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon-9 p.m. on Sunday.
