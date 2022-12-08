Team behind San Antonio's Bexar Tonics launches Beacon Hill Market & Deli

Facebook / Maray McChesney
Beacon Hill Market & Deli co-owner Maray McChesney shared a rendering of the future deli via social media.
Entrepreneurial power couple Matt McLaughlin and Maray McChesney of San Antonio-based mixer brand Bexar Tonics
are expanding their culinary mini-empire with a new venture called Beacon Hill Market & Deli.
The duo, who also helm Philly-style sandwich pop-up Dang!wich
, have leased space at 1717 Blanco Road for a spot to serve overstuffed grinders, hoagies and hero sandwiches. And one additional detail may have fans of East Coast eats falling all over themselves: the couple will be flying Philly-made Amoroso hearth-baked rolls into the Alamo City for their sandos.
In fall of 2021, McLaughlin and McChesney told the Current
they have long wanted to open an eatery highlighting their mutual love for East Coast deli-style sandwiches. They planned to launch a storefront in early 2020, but the pandemic intervened.
Instead, the couple set up Bexar Tonics
, which produces a trio of concentrated mixer syrups now available in local specialty shops and on the menus of craft-cocktail bars. Then, last fall, they launched Dang!wich, which paid homage to the sandwiches Philadelphia-born McLaughlin grew up eating.
This week, the couple told the San Antonio Express-News
that Beacon Hill Market will operate Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. They didn't specify a grand opening date, however.
The venture will join Blanco Café, SoHill Café, Julia's Bistro & Bar and Bright Coffee in a growing north-of-downtown culinary enclave along Blanco Road.
