Texas-based Shiner Beer launching non-alcoholic brew series

Iconic Texas brewer Shiner Beer is diving into the non-alcoholic beverage market with the launch of its American lager-inspired Rode0, which has less than 0.5% ABV.Rode0 — see what they did there with the zero? — will make its debut in January in groceries and liquor stores statewide, Shiner officials said Tuesday. That means the new brew is arriving just in time for New Year's resolutions and "Dry January," a time during which a growing number of people push "pause" on alcohol consumption.The new beer offers “crisp and malty notes … balanced by delicate esters and a gentle hop profile," according to tasting notes from the brewery, located 90 miles east of San Antonio.Shiner officials said they plan to expand the non-alcoholic line next year with an amber, a citrus-forward wheat option and a variety pack.In 2023, sales of non-alcoholic beer increased 17% in Texas and 23% in the U.S. from the prior year, Shiner honchos said in a media statement.