Texas-based Shiner Beer launching non-alcoholic brew series

The first of its zero-proof beers will appear statewide in January, and at least two more will follow.

By on Tue, Nov 21, 2023 at 11:10 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Shiner Beer is launching Rode0, an American lager-inspired brew with less than 0.5% ABV. - Courtesy Photo / Shiner Beer
Courtesy Photo / Shiner Beer
Shiner Beer is launching Rode0, an American lager-inspired brew with less than 0.5% ABV.
Iconic Texas brewer Shiner Beer is diving into the non-alcoholic beverage market with the launch of its American lager-inspired Rode0, which has less than 0.5% ABV.

Rode0 — see what they did there with the zero? — will make its debut in January in groceries and liquor stores statewide, Shiner officials said Tuesday.  That means the new brew is arriving just in time for New Year's resolutions and "Dry January," a time during which a growing number of people push "pause" on alcohol consumption.

The new beer offers “crisp and malty notes … balanced by delicate esters and a gentle hop profile," according to tasting notes from the brewery, located 90 miles east of San Antonio.

Shiner officials said they plan to expand the non-alcoholic line next year with an amber, a citrus-forward wheat option and a variety pack.

In 2023, sales of non-alcoholic beer increased 17% in Texas and 23% in the U.S. from the prior year, Shiner honchos said in a media statement.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio chef Pieter Sypesteyn revives Cookhouse concept for three-night dinner series

By Nina Rangel

Chef-owner Pieter Sypesteyn's Cookhouse closed its doors in 2020.

Culinaria’s Winter Restaurant Weeks return to San Antonio Jan. 15-27

By Nina Rangel

River Walk destination Biga on the Banks has participated in Culinaria's Restaurant Weeks series several times.

San Antonio’s Box Street will open new location near La Cantera in January

By Nina Rangel

Box Street All Day specializes in brunch favorites, cocktails and coffee drinks.

These San Antonio restaurants are offering Thanksgiving meals for take-out or dine-in

By Nina Rangel

Central Market is selling six different chef-prepared meals for the big day.

Also in Food & Drink

Salena Guipzot and Hailey Pruitt are helping lead San Antonio's wine evolution

By Ron Bechtol

Salena Guipzot prepares to conduct a tasting of Mexican wines.

San Antonio fusion masters Sean Wen and Andrew Ho score big at Curry Boys and Wurst Behavior

By Ron Bechtol

Wurst Behavior offers both burger and hot dog options adorned with its kimchi queso.

Table Talk: Elysia Treviño-Gonzales talks about bringing Twang to all 50 states

By Brandon Rodriguez

Elysia Treviño-Gonzales took the reins at Twang seven years ago.

Seek out Día de los Muertos drinks at San Antonio spots — or concoct your own

By Ron Bechtol

Several San Antonio bars are offering themed cocktails for Día de los Muertos.

Digital Issue

November 15, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us