Texas' Blue Bell Ice Cream releases seasonal strawberry lemonade flavor

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy / Blue Bell Ice Cream Blue Bell Ice Cream's new seasonal strawberry lemonade flavor is available now.

Apparently, it's not summer in Texas until Blue Bell Ice Cream launches a seasonal flavor meant to invoke a nostalgic tickle on our taste buds.The Brenham-based creamery's latest limited-edition flavor, Strawberry Lemonade, features strawberry ice cream swirled with lemonade sherbet and sprinkled with lemon-flavored flakes. Sounds an awful lot like summer in the Lone Star State, does it not?“We wanted this flavor to be light and refreshing, just like drinking a strawberry lemonade," Blue Bell Marketing Brand Manager Sara Schramm said in press release.The new ice cream is available now in half gallon and pint sizes while supplies last.The company also launched its Peachy Peach flavor, available for the first time in retail stores, in March. That ice cream, studded with chunks of the sweet stone fruit, is also available in half-gallon and pint-sizes for a limited time.