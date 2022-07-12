TRULY Summer of Music DJ Battle - Vote for your favorite DJ today!

Texas brewer known for zany pickle beers introducing variety pack in San Antonio with two new flavors

The variety assortment will include its Spicy and Bloody Mary flavors as well as two new flavors exclusive to the 12-pack.

By on Tue, Jul 12, 2022 at 11:12 am

Martin House Brewing’s Best Maid Pickle Beer Variety Pack will be available in San Antonio starting next week. - FACEBOOK / MARTIN HOUSE BREWING COMPANY
Facebook / Martin House Brewing Company
Martin House Brewing’s Best Maid Pickle Beer Variety Pack will be available in San Antonio starting next week.
San Antonians have certainly puckered up to Martin House Brewing Co.'s pickle-flavored beers. Now, they'll get to suck on two new varieties when a variety 12-pack of the salty brews hit store shelves next week.    

The Texas brewer's Best Maid Pickle Beer Variety Pack will include its previously released — and hella popular — Spicy and Bloody Mary flavors as well as two flavors exclusive to the pack: Bread-N-Butters and Chamoy Drip.

The brews are a collaboration between Martin House and Best Maid Pickles, both based in Fort Worth. The pack will include three cans of each flavor, all clocking in at around 4.7% ABV.

Fans of Texas craft beer may recognize Martin House’s name from other zany flavors such as Murph Juice, a barbecue sauce beer, and Bun Length, a hot dog-flavored hard seltzer.

Yes, really.

The barbecue sauce beer is a partnership between Martin House and T&D BBQ in Weatherford, continuing the brewery’s tradition of teaming up with homegrown businesses.

The Best Maid Pickle Beer Variety Pack will be available in San Antonio-area H-E-Bs and liquor stores starting next week.

Food & Drink Slideshows

25. Sabores Cali Baja Mexican Grill 2414 Babcock Rd #100, (210) 255-1832, saborescalibaja.com "Everything you would want from a good Mexican place. I personally prefer Tex-Mex to Cal-Mex, but DAMN does this place deliver. I would HIGHLY recommend you try it. Sabores stands as stiff competition in the local Mexican cuisine game." – James P. Photo via Instagram / saborescalibaja

The 25 most popular San Antonio restaurants right now, according to Yelp
Everyone we saw at San Antonio bar The Squeezebox's sixth-anniversary bash

Everyone we saw at San Antonio bar The Squeezebox's sixth-anniversary bash
Tacos Ricos 8025 Bandera Rd., (210) 543-7244, tacosricosbandera.wixsite.com This unassuming yet bright-yellow building houses well-filled breakfast tacos made with handmade tortillas. Crowd pleasers include the barbacoa and bean and cheese tacos, but with such an expansive menu, it's hard to play favorites here. Photo via Instagram / tacosricos.sa

These 24 San Antonio spots serve the best breakfast tacos in town
Boozy moments from San Antonio restaurant Dashi Sichuan Kitchen's first-ever Daq-Off competition

Boozy moments from San Antonio restaurant Dashi Sichuan Kitchen's first-ever Daq-Off competition

LA-based Dave's Hot Chicken will open first San Antonio store on city's West Side

By Nina Rangel

Dave's Hot Chicken opened its Missouri City, Texas, store in January.

San Antonio-Area Chick-fil-A restaurants to offer free nuggets July 13-20

By Nina Rangel

The Chick-fil-A in Schertz is one of nearly two dozen in the San Antonio area.

San Antonio favorite Cerroni's Purple Garlic permanently closing Austin Highway location

By Nina Rangel

Cerroni's Purple Garlic will this month close its Austin Highway location for good.

Far North San Antonio's Gather Brewing launching brunch menu this weekend

By Nina Rangel

Far North San Antonio’s Gather Brewing launching brunch menu this weekend

A casual feel pervades at Five Points Food & Drink, but the kitchen works at an elevated level

By Ron Bechtol

A casual feel pervades at Five Points Food &amp; Drink, but the kitchen works at an elevated level

South Presa Street's three new bar additions offer differing takes on light and shade

By Ron Bechtol

Bar Ludivine, another South Presa newcomer, bills itself as a destination for both cocktails and lesser-known wines.

Summer Spirits: These three Texas-made liquors are a perfect addition to hot-weather drinks

By Nina Rangel

Summer Spirits: These three Texas-made liquors are a perfect addition to hot-weather drinks

Austin entrepreneurs plan to open cluster of bars on North Alamo in downtown San Antonio

By Richard Webner, The San Antonio Heron

An Austin partnership plans to convert this cluster of buildings at 901 N. Alamo St. into four bars.
