Texas brewer known for zany pickle beers introducing variety pack in San Antonio with two new flavors

San Antonians have certainly puckered up to Martin House Brewing Co.'s pickle-flavored beers. Now, they'll get to suck on two new varieties when a variety 12-pack of the salty brews hit store shelves next week.The Texas brewer's Best Maid Pickle Beer Variety Pack will include its previously released — and hella popular — Spicy and Bloody Mary flavors as well as two flavors exclusive to the pack: Bread-N-Butters and Chamoy Drip.The brews are a collaboration between Martin House and Best Maid Pickles, both based in Fort Worth. The pack will include three cans of each flavor, all clocking in at around 4.7% ABV.Fans of Texas craft beer may recognize Martin House’s name from other zany flavors such as Murph Juice, a barbecue sauce beer, and Bun Length, a hot dog-flavored hard seltzer.Yes, really.The barbecue sauce beer is a partnership between Martin House and T&D BBQ in Weatherford, continuing the brewery’s tradition of teaming up with homegrown businesses.The Best Maid Pickle Beer Variety Pack will be available in San Antonio-area H-E-Bs and liquor stores starting next week.