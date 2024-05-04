Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Texas country music artist Josh Abbott collaborates with DQ on meal deal

DQ's new Josh Abbott Meal features the singer's favorite snacks.

By on Sat, May 4, 2024 at 8:14 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge DQ's new Josh Abbott Meal features some of the Texas singer's favorite snacks. - Courtesy Photo / DQ
Courtesy Photo / DQ
DQ's new Josh Abbott Meal features some of the Texas singer's favorite snacks.
Texas country music star Josh Abbott has partnered with fast food chain DQ for a limited-time meal deal focused on eats he grew up with.

The Josh Abbott Meal features a four-piece Steak Finger Country Basket, a mini-M&M’s Milk Chocolate Blizzard Treat, an iced tea and a collectible limited-edition Josh Abbott cup, DQ officials said. The basket is available through May 26 at participating Texas locations.

“I am from a little town called Idalou outside of Lubbock, Texas, and Dairy Queen was always my go to spot growing up,” said Abbott, a San Antonio favorite who's played area venues including Cowboys Dance Hall, Gruene Hall and The Espee. “Whether I was heading to Dairy Queen after a basketball or football game, or going to Dairy Queen with my Grandpa, I have a lot of great memories with the brand.”

Josh Abbott founded the Josh Abbott Band in 2006 while attending Texas Tech University. The band released its seventh studio LP, Somewhere Down The Road, in January 2024. It's currently on a U.S. tour.

Minnesota-based DQ operates nearly two dozen locations in the Alamo City.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Los Angeles-based Fatburger opening first San Antonio brick-and-mortar store Saturday

By Nina Rangel

Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express will open a brick-and-mortar location this week.

Self-Sufficient Star: San Antonio chef Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin isn't done blazing culinary trails

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio chef Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin owns and operates Pearl’s Best Quality Daughter.

Jim's diner on San Antonio's Broadway corridor taken over by Houston-based Adair Kitchen

By Nina Rangel

Houston-based Adair Kitchen will take over a recently closed Jim’s Restaurants location on Broadway.

New spot The Newstand to serve sandwiches and coffee in downtown San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

The Newstand will serve sandwiches on house-baked focaccia.

Lombrano Food Hall offers automated food experiences that mostly hit the mark

By Ron Bechtol

At Lombrano Food Hall, a small order-pickup foyer fronts a warehouse of ghost kitchens for rent.

May 1, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us