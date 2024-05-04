Texas country music artist Josh Abbott collaborates with DQ on meal deal

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / DQ
DQ's new Josh Abbott Meal features some of the Texas singer's favorite snacks.
Texas country music star Josh Abbott has partnered with fast food chain DQ for a limited-time meal deal focused on eats he grew up with.
The Josh Abbott Meal features a four-piece Steak Finger Country Basket, a mini-M&M’s Milk Chocolate Blizzard Treat, an iced tea and a collectible limited-edition Josh Abbott cup, DQ officials said. The basket is available through May 26 at participating Texas locations.
“I am from a little town called Idalou outside of Lubbock, Texas, and Dairy Queen was always my go to spot growing up,” said Abbott, a San Antonio favorite who's played area venues including Cowboys Dance Hall, Gruene Hall and The Espee. “Whether I was heading to Dairy Queen after a basketball or football game, or going to Dairy Queen with my Grandpa, I have a lot of great memories with the brand.”
Josh Abbott founded the Josh Abbott Band in 2006 while attending Texas Tech University. The band released its seventh studio LP, Somewhere Down The Road
, in January 2024. It's currently on a U.S. tour.
Minnesota-based DQ operates nearly two dozen locations in the Alamo City.
