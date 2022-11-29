Texas named worst state for a girl’s night based on safety, costs of drinks, access to five-star bars

Pexels / RODNAE Productions Texas has been named the worst state for a girl’s night out.

San Antonio may be home to a plethora of interesting nightspots, but a new study has labeled Texas, as a whole, as the worst U.S. state for a girl's night out.And no, it’s not because of the quality of men on the market here. Instead, the analysis — conducted by clothing retailer Nasty Gal — found that the Lone Star State lagged in safety, its number of nightclubbing options and its relatively high price to stage a night on the town.To determine each state's overall score, researchers compared the average price of a cocktail, a five-mile cab ride, a late night fast food meal, a bottle of wine and a dress. Then they used TripAdvisor data to analyze the number of bars and clubs per 1,000 people in each state, along with the number of five star-rated venues.They also factored in the safety of each state before assigning each location a total score. Texas ranked dead last on the list, preceded immediately by Arkansas and California.According to the study, the average cost of a cocktail in Texas is $12.30, while the average bottle of wine costs $15. Texas’ safety score, sourced from world population review, came in at a paltry 34.78 out of 100.Wisconsin came out on top, thanks to its high number of bars, high safety score and relatively low costs.