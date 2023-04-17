Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Texas whiskey maker tapped for Single Distillery series drop from independent bottler

This is the second time award-winning independent whiskey bottler Lost Lantern has showcased a Balcones spirit.

By on Mon, Apr 17, 2023 at 3:11 pm

click to enlarge Vermont-based Lost Lantern and Balcones Distilling’s collaborative single malt expression. - Courtesy Photo / Lost Lantern
Courtesy Photo / Lost Lantern
Vermont-based Lost Lantern and Balcones Distilling’s collaborative single malt expression.
Texas-based Balcones Distilling will be featured in a new single distillery series from award-winning independent bottler Lost Lantern.

Lost Lantern will debut its Balcones collaboration, Gentle Giant Texas Single Malt, on April 26. It's part of a limited-run series that blends multiple casks sourced from a single distillery for each release.

Balcones and Tucson, Arizona-based Whiskey Del Bac are the inaugural whiskey makers featured in the series.

Through the collection, the blending team at Vermont-based Lost Lantern aims to bring each distillery’s individual casks together into something completely new, introducing what the bottlers’ owners call, “unique and special … a new perspective on a distillery.”

Lost Lantern and Balcones Distilling’s collaborative single-malt expression is a marriage of five and a half casks and clocks in at a hefty 115.2 proof. Made from 100% malted barley, the whiskies used in the blend were aged in European oak cask, an ex-bourbon barrel and in former apple brandy casks. It offers notes of fresh apple, soft oak and dry spice, and features a very long finish, according to tasting notes from the bottler.

Gentle Giant was named the Best American Single Malt Aged Under 12 Years at this year’s World Whiskies Awards. This is the second time Lost Lantern has showcased a Balcones spirit. The first was in spring of 2021, when the bottler included a special expression of the Waco-area distillery’s Straight Bourbon Whiskey in its lineup of spring 2021 releases.

The process of becoming a Lost Lantern-bottled whiskey is rigorous, including thorough research into a distillery's processes, a site visit and more.  

Only 1,100 bottles were made of Balcones Texas Gentle Giant Single Malt , and each one will run $100 at the Lost Lantern website.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

