Texas' Yellowbird hot sauce inks Nacho Fries deal with fast food giant Taco Bell

Yellowbird and Taco Bell's collaborative Spicy Habanero Ranch sauce can be added to any menu item from now until April 27, or while supplies last.

By on Fri, Apr 14, 2023 at 4:04 pm

Taco Bell's Nacho Fries will feature Yellowbird sauce until April 27.
Courtesy Photo / Taco Bell
Taco Bell's Nacho Fries will feature Yellowbird sauce until April 27.
Austin-based hot sauce company Yellowbird has inked a limited-time deal with fast food giant Taco Bell for a fiery twist on the chain’s Nacho Fries.

Yellowbird — known for hot sauces in spicy AF flavors such as Jalapeño, Serrano, Blue Agave Sriracha, Habanero and Ghost Pepper — is one of a select few brands that Taco Bell is tapping for the limited time offering. This new take on the classic Nacho Fries includes crispy, spiced slim-cut potato fries and warm nacho cheese sauce, topped with steak and Yellowbird's exclusive Spicy Habanero Ranch sauce.

Taco Bell officials describe Yellowbird’s exclusive Taco Bell sauce as a “versatile, fruity, acidic hot sauce,” and fans can add the sauce to any menu item from now until April 27, or while supplies last.

The Yellowbird Nacho Fries will run $4.99 per order.

This is the second collaboration Yellowbird’s negotiated with a nationally-recognized brand in as many years. In 2022, the Austin-based company signed a deal for all five of its sauces to be sold in Academy Sports + Outdoors locations nationwide.

The brand’s fiery wares are often ranked as top sellers in Whole Foods Market and Amazon. The sauces are known not only for their heat, but for their signature consistency, which comes from the whole fruits, vegetables and peppers co-founders Link and George Milton use to make the sauces.

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

The Pearl's Full Goods Diner may not be the cheapest brunch in town, but its value stacks up

By Ron Bechtol

Menu standouts include a carnitas torta, a loaded Hill Country salad and an indulgent steak and eggs plate.

