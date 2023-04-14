Texas' Yellowbird hot sauce inks Nacho Fries deal with fast food giant Taco Bell

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Taco Bell
Taco Bell's Nacho Fries will feature Yellowbird sauce until April 27.
Austin-based hot sauce company Yellowbird has inked a limited-time deal with fast food giant Taco Bell for a fiery twist on the chain’s Nacho Fries.
Yellowbird — known for hot sauces in spicy AF flavors such as Jalapeño, Serrano, Blue Agave Sriracha, Habanero and Ghost Pepper — is one of a select few brands that Taco Bell is tapping for the limited time offering. This new take on the classic Nacho Fries includes crispy, spiced slim-cut potato fries and warm nacho cheese sauce, topped with steak and Yellowbird's exclusive Spicy Habanero Ranch sauce.
Taco Bell officials describe Yellowbird’s exclusive Taco Bell sauce as a “versatile, fruity, acidic hot sauce,” and fans can add the sauce to any menu item from now until April 27, or while supplies last.
The Yellowbird Nacho Fries will run $4.99 per order.
This is the second collaboration Yellowbird’s negotiated with a nationally-recognized brand in as many years. In 2022, the Austin-based company signed a deal
for all five of its sauces to be sold in Academy Sports + Outdoors locations nationwide.
The brand’s fiery wares are often ranked as top sellers in Whole Foods Market and Amazon. The sauces are known not only for their heat, but for their signature consistency, which comes from the whole fruits, vegetables and peppers co-founders Link and George Milton use to make the sauces.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter